BBC Radio 6 Music announces two new shows in summer schedule shake-up

By Press Association
(James Manning/PA)
(James Manning/PA)

BBC Radio 6 Music has announced a schedule shake-up which will see two new shows launch this summer.

From June 5, the station will add New Music Fix Daily to weekday evenings while veteran DJs Marc Riley and Gideon Coe will collaborate on a new programme.

Riley & Coe will see the presenters play music from “every era and genre” from Monday to Thursday 10pm to 12am.

They will team up on Tuesdays and Wednesdays while Riley will broadcast solo on Mondays and Coe will present his own show on Thursdays.

Riley, 61, said: “I’ve been calling Gid ‘The Guv’nor’ for the last 16 years so this is my chance to learn from the best in the business!

“We’ll be joining forces to do what we’ve both always done on 6 Music – sharing music and sessions from the artists we love.”

Coe, 55, added that he was looking forward to hosting with Riley as he plays “great records and hosts fantastic sessions”.

“I also look forward to continuing to provide late-night radio for the 6 Music listeners. They remain the most important part of any programme,” he said.

The changes mean that from June, Riley and Coe will be presenting three shows each week instead of four.

The New Music Fix Daily, which will be broadcast live from Salford every Monday to Thursday 7pm to 9pm, will be dedicated to new releases.

Presenters Tom Ravenscroft and Deb Grant will helm the show, which will also feature special appearances and guest mixes.

Ravenscroft has been presenting on 6 Music since 2010 and currently presents a weekly show on Fridays from 9pm to midnight as well as a New Music Fix show from 2am to 3am.

He said: “Every day, thousands of new tracks are released, bands are formed in bedrooms and the search for the perfect beat continues.

“Deb and I will be inviting listeners and fellow music lovers to join our conversation about some of our favourites.”

Grant, who has regularly co-presented with Chris Hawkins, Coe and Now Playing on 6 Music, said it was a “total honour” to join the new show.

“There are so many bands I’ve fallen in love with having first heard them on 6 Music and the idea of being able to make that happen for listeners, not to mention myself, every day is beyond exciting. Truly a dream gig!” she added.

The Artist In Residence show will also move to a regular 9pm to 10pm slot from Monday to Thursday.

Each series is presented by a different musician who explores some of their favourite music, with each episode based on a different theme or mood.

Past resident artists have included Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoebe Bridgers, Fontaines DC, Loyle Carner, St Vincent, Wolf Alice and Father John Misty.

Samantha Moy, head of 6 Music, said: “A love of music unites all of our 6 Music presenters.

“And bringing Marc & Gid and Tom & Deb together means even more music will be found and shared with our audience, giving a new sound to 6 Music at night.”

All of the new shows will be broadcast from Salford, where 6 Music is increasing its presence as part of the BBC’s aim to better reflect, represent and serve all audiences.

