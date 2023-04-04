Chloe Ayling ‘excited’ BBC will tell ‘her story’ in drama about kidnapping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Chloe Ayling ‘excited’ BBC will tell ‘her story’ in drama about kidnapping

By Press Association
Model and ex-Celebrity Big Brother contestant Chloe Ayling said she is ‘excited’ that the BBC is to tell ‘her story’ of being kidnapped in a new factual drama (Ian West/PA)
Chloe Ayling has said she is “excited” that the BBC is to tell “her story” of being kidnapped in a new factual drama.

The 25-year-old former Celebrity Big Brother contestant was abducted after arriving at an address in Milan, Italy, for a modelling job but was later released.

A six-part series called Kidnapped, written by Georgia Lester, who worked on Killing Eve, will cover Ayling’s time in captivity, and the subsequent court case.

It is based on research, interviews, the legal proceedings and the autobiography Kidnapped – The Untold Story Of My Abduction.

Ayling said: “I am excited that BBC Studios are telling my story and that the wider world will get to know the truth about what happened to me and learn of the many details that weren’t brought to light originally.

“Georgia Lester and the team have been incredibly supportive in our conversations, and I couldn’t be happier that they are making this series.”

In 2017, Ayling was held in a farmhouse near Turin while a 300,000 euro (£265,000) ransom was demanded.

She was released six days later, on July 17, at the British consulate in Milan.

Polish national Lukasz Herba and his brother Michal Herba were subsequently jailed after an Italian court convicted them of kidnapping Ayling.

Lester said: “Every moment that I have spent researching this series and spending time with Chloe, learning about the ordeal she suffered both by the men who abducted her and the people who doubted her, has been shocking and infuriating.

“It’s been an honour to work with Chloe and I can’t wait for audiences to finally see her courage, her charm and her unwavering resilience.”

The BBC has commissioned Kidnapped, a new factual drama based on the true story of Chloe Ayling, a British model who was abducted in Italy in 2017, having travelled there for a photo shoot.
New BBC drama Kidnapped will tell the story of Chloe Ayling, who was abducted in Italy in 2017 (PA)

The six-part BBC Three series will be directed by Without Sin’s Al Mackay and produced by Viewpoint’s Clare Shepherd.

The corporation said the drama will ask “How do we relate to survivors of crime who make the front pages? And how does it feel to be an ordinary person, caught up in events so extraordinary that you aren’t believed?”

Priscilla Parish, head of drama for BBC Studios and executive producer, said: “This is a jaw-dropping true story of a woman who survived a horrific ordeal using her wits, but was vilified in the aftermath.

“Georgia’s scripts are exemplary in their treatment of this highly topical subject matter.”

– Casting for the series has yet to be announced, and filming will start later this year.

