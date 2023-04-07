Daisy Ridley will reprise role as Jedi Rey in one of three new Star Wars films

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Daisy Ridley will reprise role as Jedi Rey in one of three new Star Wars films

By Press Association
Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey (PA)
Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey (PA)

Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as the Jedi Knight Rey in a new live-action Star Wars film, it has been announced.

The film, directed by Ms Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, will be set after the events of 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, and see Rey build a new Jedi Order after the apparent defeat of the dark forces in her last movie.

This is one of three upcoming films from the franchise, confirmed by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy on stage at the Star Wars Celebration event in London on Friday.

James Mangold, who is known for directing superhero movie Logan and is also behind the highly anticipated Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, will direct a film that will focus on the dawn of the Jedi.

Bringing in the interconnected stories from three of the live-action Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, The Book Of Boba Fett and Ahsoka, is director Dave Filoni.

He will focus on the development of the New Republic, which rises after the destruction of the Galactic Empire and Darth Vader in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return Of The Jedi.

Ridley, who appeared on stage wearing a red dress, also played Rey in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The films also saw appearances of the characters from the original films including the late Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, Harrison Ford as Han Solo and Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker.

They focused on how Leia and Han’s son, Kylo Ren, had been corrupted by the dark side of the force and The First Order supreme leader Snoke as Rey saw her power grow and develop as a fearsome Jedi fighter and continued her friendship with John Boyega’s former stormtrooper Finn.

Elsewhere, a trailer showing Rosario Dawson in the title role of Ahsoka, written by Filoni, has also been unveiled by Disney+ and Lucasfilm.

The clip teases the August release of the series which will overlap with the events of The Mandalorian that also sees the appearance of the Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano and is set after the fall of the Empire in the original trilogy of films.

Ahsoka says in the teaser: “Something’s coming, something dark, I can sense it” as lightsabre battles and star ship fights are also seen.

A synopsis said she is set to investigate “an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy”.

The series will also reportedly star Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla and David Tennant as Huyang.

The characters had appeared in other animated series such as Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Forces Of Destiny and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Ahsoka is also set to see the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, otherwise known as Vader, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
2
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3
3
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
4
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
5
The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
6
Corey Buxton and Jonnie Armitage outside Vandal & Co in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
First look: Popular Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co opens first venue in Perth
7
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
8
Andrew Gibb appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner’s car and beat roof and bonnet with it
9
Stewart Urquhart.
Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword
10
Ryan Dow
Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t…

More from The Courier

Police at the scene of the attack. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack
Lyall Cameron has helped put Dundee in pole position. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Arbroath away is Dundee's biggest challenge left - win that and they could…
Ross Millen was one of Raith's first summer signings. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Parking charges Picture shows; Dundee City car parks . Dundee . Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 07/04/2023
Mystery as Dundee parking fees 'credited' to Durham County Council
The St Johnstone squad prepare for Saturday's game against Ross County. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone at home: The last time the Perth side won at McDiarmid Park…
Missing Dunfermline boy Ryan Fernie, 15. Image: Police Scotland.
Search for missing 6ft 5in boy from Dunfermline
People queuing outside West End Community fridge on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Public thanked for saving Dundee community fridge after hitting £30k funding goal
Rosyth Dockyard, Fife
Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Barbie column Picture shows; Margot Robbie as Barbie; Rebecca Baird on a Barbie bike.. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: This Barbie girl is ready for Barbie world domination
Gayle sweats it out in the wood-fired sauna at Stonehaven Harbour. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Fire and ice: Sauna for wild swimmers in Stonehaven is proving huge success

Editor's Picks

Most Commented