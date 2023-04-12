Brett Goldstein: My mainstream success is like a post-death, pre-heaven dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brett Goldstein: My mainstream success is like a post-death, pre-heaven dream

By Press Association
Brett Goldstein: My mainstream success is like a post-death, pre-heaven dream (Doug Peters/PA)
Brett Goldstein: My mainstream success is like a post-death, pre-heaven dream (Doug Peters/PA)

Brett Goldstein says he worries he “died a long time ago” and that his recent run of mainstream success has been a “post-death, pre-heaven dream”.

The British actor and comedian said he was “grateful” for all the opportunities given to him but there was still “so much” he wanted to explore in his career.

Goldstein stars in popular Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, which is currently airing its third season, alongside Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Nick Mohammed.

The UK-based football comedy has won multiple accolades at major US award shows including the Emmys, Screen Actors Guild awards, and Golden Globes.

Goldstein himself has earned widespread recognition for his portrayal as the surly, foul-mouthed Roy Kent, including a Critics’ Choice Television award for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

He is also part of the writing team behind Jason Segel’s psychologist comedy Shrinking, which stars Harrison Ford, and has landed a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Hercules.

Speaking about his success to US publication Variety, Goldstein said: “I worry I died a long time ago and this has all been like a post-death, pre-heaven dream.

“You just have to be grateful. Because this is it, right? I can’t undo it.”

Premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder – London
Goldstein stars in Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso and has also landed a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Ian West/PA)

Goldstein also discussed his surprise at becoming a “sex symbol”, his love of The Muppets and the importance of mental health.

“Touch wood, I have a lot more opportunities to do many of the things that I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” he said.

“All jokes aside, I don’t know how long the window is. And I do feel like there’s so much I want to get out.

“I’m fit and healthy and have these opportunities. Let’s f****** do them.”

The full interview with Brett Goldstein can be read online on Variety’s website.

Most Commented