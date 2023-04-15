George RR Martin reveals Game Of Thrones prequel series details

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

George RR Martin has revealed that the newly announced Game Of Thrones prequel series will “most likely” consist of six episodes.

The American author, who is behind the fantasy book series A Song Of Ice And Fire which was turned into the hit HBO series about feuding noble families, wrote in a blog post that the new adaptation will be based on his novella The Hedge Knight.

The book is about the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg, in a period where the Iron Throne is still under Targaryen rule before the events of the original series.

Egg, brother of Aemon Targaryen who became a Maester to the Night’s Watch at Castle Black and appeared in Game Of Thrones (GOT), would later grow up to become Aegon V.

He is also the grandfather of Aerys II, often referred to as the “Mad King”, who was the ruler of Westeros before King Robert Baratheon.

The new series, given the working title A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, has received a straight-to-series order from HBO and will stream on Warner Bros’ newly unveiled service Max.

Martin, who executively produced both GOT and House Of The Dragon (HOTD) series, wrote on his Friday blog: “HBO has given us a greenlight to film for a full season (not just a pilot), most likely of six episodes… though that is not set in stone, and won’t be until considerably later in the process.”

He said the “terrific” pilot script has been written by Ira Parker, who was part of the staff for HOTD’s Golden Globe-winning season one which stars Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy and has been renewed for a second instalment.

Parker is signed on to be an executive producer along with Martin, HOTD showrunner Ryan Condal and GOT’s Vince Gerardis.

“Ira has assembled a small but very talented team, and they are at it already, building on the foundations laid down last year in previous creative summits… and of course on the original novella,” Martin added.

He said if the new series is a success then the other short stories from book series Tales Of Dunk And Egg will also be adapted including The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight.

“Before we reach the end of the published stories, I will need to find time to write all the other Dunk & Egg novellas that I have planned,” Martin added.

“There are… gulp… more of them than I had once thought.”

The author has so far not completed his A Song Of Ice And Fire series with sixth novel The Winds Of Winter and seventh book A Dream Of Spring, which are set to chronicle similar events to GOT.

The TV series finished with eight seasons before the books were completed.

Martin also said that there is still “development” on spin-off shows chronicling Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake, who appears in HOTD played by Steve Toussaint, and Dorne warrior-queen Nymeria.

He added that “there are others, both live action and animated” projects being worked on and said “development takes time”.