Davina McCall’s contraceptive pill documentary leads raft of new Channel 4 shows

Davina McCall is to front a documentary for Channel 4 exploring why some women are turning their backs on the contraceptive pill.

The former Big Brother presenter, 55, previously discussed her own menopause journey and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in a documentary for the broadcaster.

In The Pill, she will investigate “the myths and misconceptions that surround contraception” and ask whether enough is being done to given women appropriate care.

Amber Heard outside the High Court in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The documentary was announced as part of a slate of new shows across all genres that will air on Channel 4 from spring.

Three-part series Depp V Heard will examine the headline-making defamation trial between Hollywood star Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Aquaman actress Amber Heard.

Made by Bitachon365 and co-producer Empress Films, it will bring together courtroom footage, news sources and existing interview footage to explore moments from the case.

Also among the slate is Partygate, from the makers of the Bafta-winning dramas Killed By My Debt, The Left Behind and Murdered By My Father.

The factual drama will tell the story of the gatherings that went on inside No 10 during the various lockdowns of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yewande Biala (Matt Crossick/PA)

Former Love Island contestant Yewande Biala, a biochemist and author, will front a one-off film titled Secrets Of The Female Orgasm.

Brought up in a strict Catholic family, Biala struggled with anxiety and shame about sex and she did not find out that women could have orgasms until she was 19 or 20.

She will meet other women, scientists and therapists to hear their stories, research and advice.

There will also be a season of “provocative programming” tackling climate change featuring some of the channel’s most recognisable talent.

Chief content officer Ian Katz said: “This is a slate of programmes that shows Channel 4 is as disruptive, original and purposeful as it has ever been.

“From holding politicians to account over Partygate to examining the vexed debate over gender identity, from exposing the unspoken side-effects of the pill to seeking solutions to avert climate disaster, these are shows that speak to the concerns of young British viewers and create real world impact.”