EastEnders stars seen filming in Margate share a laugh on the seafront

EastEnders stars Jamie Borthwick and Danielle Harold were spotted sharing a laugh by the beach in Margate as the cameras descended on the coast.

Harold, 30, plays hairdresser Lola Pearce-Brown, who has a brain tumour and has recently learned that she has months to live.

She was spotted being pushed in a wheelchair along the Margate seafront by Borthwick, 28, who plays her character’s husband, Jay Brown.

Jamie Borthwick and Danielle Harold were photographed by the beach together (Louis McLaren)

Harold was seen wearing a white coat, a light purple tracksuit and a large black hair bow, with a colourful patchwork quilt draped over her legs.

Borthwick was wearing a navy padded coat, a blue top and blue jeans.

Other images show the filming crew by the seafront, as well as Borthwick and Harold enjoying a drink and a laugh behind the scenes.

The photos were captured by amateur photographer and final year business management and finance student at Canterbury Christ Church University Louis McLaren, 20, from Margate, on Monday and Tuesday.

The stars were spotted enjoying themselves with a drink (Louis McLaren)

Mr McLaren told the PA news agency that he has captured “quite a few photos of a few famous people” in Margate, which has proven to be a popular filming location in recent years.

Dreamland, a Sky series starring singer Lily Allen, was filmed in Margate and follows Allen’s character as she attends a baby shower in the Kent town.

Mr McLaren also captured photos of the filming of Empire Of Light starring Olivia Colman in Margate last year, as well as images of YouTube personality Chunkz in Ramsgate and rapper Tinie Tempah in nearby Broadstairs, he said.

Margate has proven to be a popular filming location in recent years (Louis McLaren)

He attributed the popularity of the area as a filming location to the “beaches and the type of people living in the area”.

EastEnders refused to comment.