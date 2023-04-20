Rylan Clark tells Liverpool to ‘expect the unexpected’ at Eurovision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rylan Clark tells Liverpool to ‘expect the unexpected’ at Eurovision

By Press Association
Mel Giedroyc, Scott Mills, Rylan Clark and Sam Quek were speaking during the media launch of the Eurovision Song Contest at the British Music Experience in Liverpool (James Stack/PA)
Mel Giedroyc, Scott Mills, Rylan Clark and Sam Quek were speaking during the media launch of the Eurovision Song Contest at the British Music Experience in Liverpool (James Stack/PA)

Liverpool should “expect the unexpected” as it prepares to host the Eurovision Song Contest, according to presenter Rylan Clark.

The former X Factor contestant will be joining DJ Scott Mills to provide commentary for the contest’s semi-finals for BBC One and on BBC Radio Two for the final.

He said: “The city can expect the unexpected to happen.

“If you have never been to a Eurovision, you are in for such an eye-opener.

“The whole city is about to be transformed.

“The whole of Europe, Australia, America, all of these fans are going to be descending on this city and let me just tell you, from a previous Eurovision fan to now a fan on the inside, Eurovision fans are the best in the world.

“They’re going to treat Liverpool with respect and they’re going to have the best time while they’re here and everyone is invited.”

Mills added: “It’s like a massive sporting event.

“This is like the Euros or the World Cup and I think a lot of people in Liverpool are going to be blown away by how big it is.”

Comedian Mel Giedroyc, who will be in the commentary box with presenter Graham Norton for the final, said she was hoping espresso martinis would help her through the contest, which will start with the first semi-final on May 8 and see the winner announced on May 13.

She said: “There’s not going to be a lot of sleep happening, which is a worry for me because I like to get about nine hours a night.”

Eurovision 2023
The Superlambanana sculpture outside Liverpool John Moores University buildings painted in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, ahead of the city hosting the Eurovision Song Contest (Peter Byrne/PA)

Giedroyc said she and her fellow presenters were preparing to act as “hosts” for those visiting the UK.

Clark added: “We can’t be rolling out of Euroclub every night like we normally do, sorry, like I normally do.

“But actually, we all know why we’re here in Liverpool and that’s to throw Ukraine’s party on UK turf so, you know, we’re going to do Ukraine proud.”

The team said they were remaining impartial about who they wanted to win this year’s contest.

Rylan Clark
Rylan Clark described Eurovision fans as ‘the best in the world’ (Ian West/PA)

Clark said: “A lot of the fans, from what we’re seeing, are looking at a very Nordic top five at the moment.

“However, we go through this every single year, we see fan favourites, predictions, and then right at the last minute someone pulls out a fantastic performance at a semi-final or final and it can all change that week.”

Mills added: “It can change in the staging, which nobody knows yet.

“Songs that were outsiders, as soon as the rehearsals start in the arena it can all change. There have been winners before that I didn’t see coming, no-one saw Conchita winning, or really Maneskin.

“That’s what’s great about this contest.”

