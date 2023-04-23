Sam Ryder’s Space Man voted UK’s favourite Eurovision entry of all time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Ryder’s Space Man voted UK’s favourite Eurovision entry of all time

By Press Association
Sam Ryder (Yui Mok/PA)

Sam Ryder has been crowned the winner of BBC Radio 2’s Ultimate UK Eurovision Song competition following a listener vote to discover the nation’s favourite entry.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter came second in last year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, with his uplifting pop song Space Man, giving the UK its best result for more than 20 years.

He missed out on the top spot to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra but his catchy track also peaked at number two in the UK Official Singles Chart.

Radio 2 Ultimate UK Eurovision Song
Sam Ryder topped BBC Radio 2’s Ultimate UK Eurovision Song poll (BBC/PA)

His song beat Bucks Fizz’s winning 1981 entry Making Your Mind Up and 1996’s Ooh Aah… Just A Little Bit from Gina G, which came second and third respectively, to be named the Ultimate UK Eurovision Song.

Katrina And The Waves’ 1997 winning entry Love Shine A Light was fourth in the vote, while Save Your Kisses For Me from 1976 winners Brotherhood Of Man in 1976 rounded off the top five.

The BBC confirmed tens of thousands of votes were cast for the Radio 2 competition.

Ryder said: “This is just bonkers! We went into that competition as fans and we thought it may be that we come absolutely dead last.

“But what we can achieve is holding ourselves with a certain grace and respect for being there in the first place, and gratitude first and foremost.

“When we were sat there on the night and those scores started coming in, we were looking at each other, bursting out laughing because we didn’t have a clue that would happen. And now this result!

“I’m just so grateful. Thanks to all of the listeners who voted and everyone at Radio 2 who supported the song from day one – I really, honestly appreciate it.”

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Sam Ryder described topping the Radio 2 listeners’ vote as ‘Just bonkers!’ (Ian West/PA)

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said the station is “thrilled” that Ryder’s song “continues to resonate so strongly” with listeners.

She added: “It’s testament to Sam’s exceptional talent as a songwriter and performer.”

The list included two entries from Sir Cliff Richard in 1968 with Congratulations and Power To All Our Friends from 1973, the late Olivia Newton-John’s Long Live Love from 1974 and Lulu’s winning 1969 track Boom Bang-A-Bang.

