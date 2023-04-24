James Corden’s stateside success punctuated by controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Corden’s stateside success punctuated by controversy

By Press Association
James Corden (Beresford Hodge/PA)
James Corden (Beresford Hodge/PA)

Despite his rampant stateside success as host of The Late Late Show, James Corden has occasionally found himself the subject of criticism and controversy.

The British comedian has more than once been forced to address his behaviour publicly.

From accusations of joke-stealing to poor restaurant etiquette, here the PA news agency looks at some of Corden’s most awkward gaffes.

– Alleged joke-stealing

Last year Corden responded to criticism that he appeared to copy a joke made by fellow British comedian Ricky Gervais – saying he delivered it “obviously not knowing it came from him”.

During a monologue on The Late Late Show addressing Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, the presenter told a gag which viewers noted was remarkably similar to one from Gervais’s 2018 stand-up show Humanity.

“Inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke on the show last night, obviously not knowing it came from him. It’s brilliant, because it’s a Ricky Gervais joke,” Corden later tweeted.

Gervais, 61, drew attention to the similarities in a now-deleted Twitter post, though later defended Corden, saying he doubted he would have told it “knowingly”.

It followed a similar incident in 2017, in which Corden was accused of copying a joke from Mighty Boosh star Noel Fielding.

– New York City restaurant ban

Several months previously, Corden bore the brunt of online outrage following a public dispute with the owner of a high-end restaurant in New York for alleged bad behaviour.

He was briefly barred from Balthazar in Manhattan after owner Keith McNally claimed he had been “extremely nasty” to his staff on two separate occasions about a meal involving an omelette.