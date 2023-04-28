Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith first to leave I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith first to leave I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

By Press Association
Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith first to leave I’m A Celebrity… South Africa (PA Images)
Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith first to leave I'm A Celebrity… South Africa (PA Images)

Former nemeses Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith have become the first two contestants to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

Friday’s episode of the ITV reality show saw six celebrities chained together in pairs to take part in the first survival challenge of the series – Savage Safari.

Andy Whyment and Jordan Banjo, Phil Tufnell and Georgia Toffolo, and Ryder and McKeith, all competed to free themselves from one another and hit a buzzer first.

Campmates were surprised after Ryder announced he had selected the TV nutritionist as his partner, with McKeith exclaiming: “Oh for God’s sake no!”

The challenge involved removing spanners from boxes filled with various creatures to loosen the chains.

Whyment and Banjo stormed the challenge and were first to free themselves, while McKeith was paralysed by touching snakes in the first box.

During the trial, when asked if he regretted his decision to choose McKeith as his partner, Ryder replied: “A little bit… but she’s my mate now and I can’t slag my mate off.”

The pair said that they had come “full circle” following their fiery clashes during their previous appearances on I’m A Celebrity… in 2010.

“Now we’re off to get married,” Ryder joked.

Following her exit, McKeith said participating in the series had been “a very positive experience”.

“It was just a different feeling when I went into camp this time,” she said.

“People just seemed to be really open and wanting to get on with each other. There was no negativity, it felt positive from the minute I got there.

“Everybody wanted to gel. I could feel that it was a very different experience from 2010.”

Ryder said that he had “loved” the experience.

“I’m a bit of a slow learner to say the least, so it takes me a while to adapt, but I loved it,” he said.

“Whilst you’re at it and doing it, you don’t realise and I was thinking once I left, god yeah there were some great moments in there. I was over the moon.”

Earlier in the episode, tensions flared briefly in camp after several celebrities were busted over bringing contraband into camp.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell, Myleene Klass and McKeith were all found guilty of smuggling items into camp.

Tufnell noted that the “drama” had made the camp atmosphere “flat”.

Toffolo told the Bush Telegraph: “There’s been a bit of a bizarre turn of atmosphere in the camp. I’m hoping everyone’s going to get a belting night’s sleep.”

Klass had brought in various spices, while Burrell had brought “a little bit of coffee”.

However, campmates were shocked, and even slightly impressed, after McKeith revealed she had smuggled in “a whole tuck shop” in her underpants.

The TV nutritionist produced a range of products from her “spicy knickers”, including thyme, rosemary, oregano, basil, stock cubes and 30 tea bags.

“She had a whole tuck shop in her underpants,” former boxer Amir Khan told the Bush Telegraph.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

