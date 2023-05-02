National Lottery announces line-up for free music event during Eurovision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
National Lottery announces line-up for free music event during Eurovision

By Press Association
Ian Broudie of the Lightning Seeds (David Jensen/PA)
Ian Broudie of the Lightning Seeds (David Jensen/PA)

The Lightning Seeds, Miles Kane, Girls Don’t Sync and Michael Aldag will take to the stage for a one-off show at the Eurovision Village in Liverpool to “meet the demand” from fans, the National Lottery and Music Venue Trust (MVT) has announced.

The free gig forms part of the National Lottery’s United By Music Tour of Liverpool, which saw tickets sell out in less than four minutes, and will celebrate the city’s hosting of Eurovision.

Tickets to the 15,000-capacity show will not be sold in advance. Fans will need to arrive at Eurovision Village at Liverpool’s Pier Head at midday on Wednesday May 10 with spaces assigned on a first come, first served basis.

TRNSMT festival – Glasgow Green
Miles Kane at the TRNSMT festival (Andrew Milligan/PA)

There will be a “range of performances in the build-up to the evening show”, including appearances from some of the acts competing in Eurovision 2023, with the gig starting at 6.30pm until around 10pm.

Ian Broudie, lead singer of the Lightning Seeds, who are set to perform, said: “We are delighted to be supporting a campaign that is backing so many music venues across Liverpool, one of the world’s leading cities for music.

“To play a part in providing Liverpool with a whole week of music is incredible and we’re thankful for the National Lottery and the Music Venue Trust for making it possible.”

Mark Davyd, chief executive of the Music Venue Trust (MVT), said the charity was “completely blown away” by the response to the National Lottery’s United by Music events.

He added: “Liverpool is still the home of live music and we simply couldn’t meet the demand from local audiences to be part of a celebration of everything the city has to offer.

“So we have spoken with some of the key artists taking part and found a way to bring even more music to Liverpool, with a fantastic free entry event. Please get down early to secure your place!”

There will be more than 20 gigs at 20 music venues across Liverpool to “showcase the city’s music scene” and to “support the grassroots music venues that remain the lifeblood of UK music”, organisers said.

They will take place in the week of Eurovision, from May 8, featuring a range of headline artists from Liverpool, including The Coral, Jamie Webster, Crawlers and The Mysterines, as well as rock band the Lightning Seeds – co-creators of classic football anthem Three Lions – and indie rocker Kane.

It is the third year the National Lottery has partnered with MVT “underwriting the full touring and production costs of artists participating”, as part of its commitment to the grassroots music sector.

