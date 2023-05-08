Eurovision singer: Liverpool’s welcome is like a hug from us to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Eurovision singer: Liverpool’s welcome is like a hug from us to Ukraine

By Press Association
Blanca Paloma attending the National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome Party at St George’s Hall, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Blanca Paloma attending the National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome Party at St George’s Hall, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Spain’s Eurovision act has described Liverpool’s welcome to the Ukrainian community as “like a hug from us to Ukraine”.

Blanca Paloma, 33, is representing her country at the contest with the song Eaea, which features flamenco handclaps, synths and a complex, soaring vocal melody.

Touted by the bookmakers as one of the favourites to win, Paloma gets a free pass to the grand final on Saturday because Spain is one of the so-called “big five” countries who, via their broadcasters, contribute the most money to the organisation of the contest.

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest is taking place in Liverpool this year after the UK was chosen to host on behalf of war-torn Ukraine, which won the last contest – marking the first time the competition has been held in the UK for 25 years.

Paloma told the PA news agency: “I think it is so necessary because this should be happening there and not here unfortunately. But the city is making Ukraine present – I feel it is like a hug from us to Ukraine.”

Paloma said she saw similarities between Liverpudlians and the people in her native Spain in that they are both “very warm and nice”.

The singer, from the city of Elche near Alicante, has also struck up a close friendship with the UK’s entrant, Mae Muller, who is competing with the track I Wrote A Song and also gets a free pass to the grand final.

Describing the 25-year-old as “my besty” and a “queen”, Paloma added: “I think actually Mae Muller is the colleague that I have met the most.

Eurovision 2023
Blanca Paloma during the Big Eurovision Welcome Party on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We also have lunch together and we share much more than music. We have got the chance to really know each other, to know who we are.

“She is a wonderful person, full of energy, and I can’t wait to be with her on the grand final.”

Paloma’s song is partly inspired by her relationship with the women of her family and its artwork features a photo of her late grandmother, Carmen, who introduced her to flamenco.

“This song has universal ingredients not only to show how powerful women are but also to show our fragility,” she said.

“Because I think from vulnerability we learn how to be strong. So women around me, women that surround me, are like the ingredient for this Spanish omelette that we want Europe to try.”

The Eurovision semi-finals will be broadcast on BBC One on Tuesday May 9 and Thursday May 11, with the grand final taking place on Saturday May 13 from 8pm.

