Philip Glenister: New policeman role is total opposite to Life On Mars character

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Philip Glenister: New policeman role is total opposite to Life On Mars character

By Press Association
Philip Glenister: New policeman role is total opposite to Life On Mars character (Zak Hussein/PA)
Philip Glenister: New policeman role is total opposite to Life On Mars character (Zak Hussein/PA)

Philip Glenister says his new role as a policeman in upcoming BBC drama Steeltown Murders is “totally the opposite” to his well-known character Gene Hunt from Life On Mars.

The British actor, who starred in the 2006 show alongside John Simm, said he felt a sense of “responsibility” when portraying real-life DCI Paul Bethell in the new series.

Steeltown Murders is a four-part drama series based on the real life Llandarcy murders.

Set in both 1973 and the early 2000s, it centres on the hunt to catch the killer of three young women in the Port Talbot area of south Wales.

The mystery was solved almost 30 years later using pioneering DNA evidence – the first of its kind.

Belgravia Photocall – London
The British actor plays real-life DCI Paul Bethell in new BBC drama series Steeltown Murders (Ian West/PA)

Glenister has acted in roles from both time periods, with Life On Mars being set in 1973 and Clocking Off, which is set in the early noughties.

Speaking about his role in Steeltown Murders, he said: “I think it’s a responsibility and it’s a privilege.

“It’s interesting because I haven’t played a policeman since Gene Hunt in (2008’s) Ashes to Ashes.

“I am so aligned with that role, so it’s really – not to use the word exciting, but – I wanted to play another policeman and this was totally the opposite to Gene Hunt in many respects.

“Paul Bethell is a real person and Gene Hunt is fictional.”

The real Paul Bethell has been closely involved in the project and has been on set while filming took place.

Glenister said Mr Bethell had been “so laid back” and he had been able to ask him questions to prepare for the role, but had not wanted to be “bogged down” by perfecting his mannerisms.

“I am not so much interested in that, rather his thoughts on how he worked on the case,” he said.

He continued: “I think the overall feeling is that it’s a responsibility to serve the story because there are obviously family members.

“We have to serve the story and them above all and respect them. I think respect is the word.

“When it’s based on something that is real and so traumatic because it involves three teenage girls, and having daughters myself, it hits you.

“It’s unimaginable what the families have gone through. I haven’t sort of looked at it as a thriller, to me, it’s more a drama-documentary that we are making.

Life on Mars final episode special screening – London
Actors John Simm (right) and Philip Glenister, who play Sam Tyler and Gene Hunt, arrive at the special screening of the final episode of Life On Mars (PA)

“You want it to be entertaining, educational and informative, all the things you want in a good drama. So, hopefully we have done it justice.”

Steeltown Murders also stars Scott Arthur, as a younger Paul Bethell, Steffan Rhodri, Sion Alun Davies, Nia Roberts, Elinor Crawley and Sita Anwar.

It was written by Ed Whitmore and directed by Marc Evans.

Evans said he hoped the main takeaway from the series would be a better understanding of the story and that it would shed light on the “brave and diligent work” of the police officers involved.

“But equally, speaking as a Welsh filmmaker I always like to think that people come and visit us through these dramas and that they’ll get a slice of who we are as a culture, as an area,” he said.

“It’s where I’m from and it’s an extra motivation for me making stuff which is from here.

“I think it’s nice on a very basic level seeing our world out there on the big screen both in terms of network and internationally.”

Steeltown Murders begins at 9pm on Monday May 15 on BBC One, with all episodes then available on BBC iPlayer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jack Stewart holding a Dundee West FC scarf
Players and pupils ‘heartbroken’ at death of Dundee schoolboy Jack, 6
2
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
3
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
4
Dundee managing director John Nelms (left) with Gary Bowyer after his unveiling as Dark Blues manager last summer. Image: SNS.
Dundee and Gary Bowyer: What happened inside Dens Park to fuel title-winning manager’s departure?
2
5
Stephanie Gellatly drove drunk from a Eurovision party in Perthshire.
Angus woman’s 50-month ban for drink-driving after Eurovision bash in Perthshire
6
Favourite for the Dundee job, Callum Davidson.
Dundee would be getting a ‘top manager, top coach and top man’ if they…
2
7
This mansion in Broughty Ferry was TSPC's top property. Image: TSPC.
Former Jessie’s Kitchen in Broughty Ferry is TSPC’s most viewed property in April
8
James O'Neil leaving the Justice of the Peace Court in Perth.
Holiday firm boss caught using phone at Perth traffic lights argues ‘exceptional hardship’ to…
9
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington. Image: Grain and Sustain.
Shock as landlord ‘forces’ popular Fife shop to close
10
Defiant Fife SNP MP claims party ‘plot’ to oust him has backfired