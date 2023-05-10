Springwatch to broadcast from new Dorset location as series returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Springwatch to broadcast from new Dorset location as series returns

By Press Association
Springwatch’s Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Iolo Williams (BBC/Jo Charlesworth)
Springwatch’s Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Iolo Williams (BBC/Jo Charlesworth)

Springwatch will return this month as the nature series broadcasts from a new location at RSPB Arne Nature Reserve in Dorset.

Presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan will be at the site – which is one of the few places in the UK where all six native reptiles can be found, including the rare sand lizards and smooth snakes – for several weeks from May.

The nature reserve has 30 remote cameras set up to try and capture different species including birds such as green woodpeckers and Dartford warblers as well as tunnelling bees.

Senior head of commissioning for BBC factual Jack Bootle said: “I am delighted that Springwatch will be showcasing a new location this series.

“I look forward to this time of year when the cameras  capture the spectacular scenes from the awakening wildlife – from dens, nests, meadows and woodlands from across the UK.

“We are happy to yet again have the chance to bring the extraordinary, colourful and unpredictable spring world to viewers living rooms, and I hope that Springwatch’s loyal fans enjoy the new series.”

Elsewhere, Welsh naturalist Iolo Williams will be looking at Purbeck Heaths in Dorset, a nature reserve that envelops Hartland Moor, Stoborough Heath and Studland and Godlingston Heaths to form a new “super” National Nature Reserve, which is home to heathlands birds, Britain’s rarest dragonfly, and 12 bat species.

In Wales, presenter Gillian Burke will take a road trip through Snowdonia and across the Menai Straits to Anglesey along with taking a look at post-industrial landscape the Gwaith Powdwr Nature Reserve.

The programme will also feature a number of stories spanning across the UK and the natural world, including mammals, invertebrates, amphibians, fish, reptiles and birds and the stories of people who work with wildlife.

Mindfulness Moments, which are 90-second films of uninterrupted nature, will also return and see segments on red squirrels, English bluebells and the UK’s only aquatic songbird – the dipper.

Rosemary Edwards, executive producer of Springwatch, said: “We are excited to bring this year’s Springwatch live from RSPB Arne, at the heart of Purbeck Heaths,  home to an astonishing array of wildlife, from birds, reptiles, amphibians, insects and more.

“We hope that audiences will have a chance to learn something new about their favourite species, or even discover new ones. We hope that this year’s programmes will inspire more people to explore the beautiful and diverse nature we have in the UK, and encourage them to learn how they can make a difference too.”

The BBC announced in February that the other iteration of the nature series which is broadcast usually later in the year, called Autumnwatch, would not take place in 2023 and beyond as it seeks to “focus” its resources on content that has “the highest impact”.

It will instead direct more money into sister programmes Springwatch and Winterwatch.

The BBC must find £400 million in annual savings by 2027/28, as outlined in the corporation’s latest annual plan, which was published in March.

Springwatch returns to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on May 29 at 7.30pm.

[[title]]

[[text]]

