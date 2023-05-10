Jodie Whittaker to narrate animated film based on Julia Donaldson book

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jodie Whittaker to narrate animated film based on Julia Donaldson book

By Press Association
Actress Jodie Whittaker is narrating upcoming animated film Tabby McTat which will be broadcast at Christmas on the BBC (Matt Crossick/PA)
Actress Jodie Whittaker is narrating upcoming animated film Tabby McTat which will be broadcast at Christmas on the BBC (Matt Crossick/PA)

Actress Jodie Whittaker will lend her voice to upcoming animated film Tabby McTat, which will be broadcast over Christmas on the BBC.

The former Doctor Who star, 40, will be narrating the adaption which is based on the picture book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

Whittaker is joined by Gavin And Stacey star and comedian Rob Brydon – who starred in Donaldson’s The Smeds And The Smoos – as Fred and Gangs Of London star Sope Dirisu as Tabby McTat.

The film will see busker Fred and musical cat Tabby enjoy their life singing to audiences in London streets before tragedy strikes.

In the story Fred breaks his leg while chasing a thief and his cat is left alone.

Swimming with Men Premiere – London
Actor Rob Brydon voices Fred in Tabby McTat (Ian West/PA)

Donaldson, who in 2023 is celebrating her 30th year in partnership with Scheffler, said: “I used to love busking with my husband Malcolm when we were living in Bristol, and also in Paris.

“We also both love cats – in fact, we’ve just acquired two new kittens named Tabitha and McTat.

“So this story is really close to my heart and combines two of my passions: singing and cats.”

Also among the cast is Peep Show’s Cariad Lloyd, The Thick Of It’s Joanna Scanlan and Enola Holmes’s Susan Wokoma.

The film is directed by Sarah Scrimgeour and Jac Hamman, who both previously worked on Donaldson and Scheffler adaption Superworm, and is written by Max Lang and Suzanne Lang.

It is produced by Barney Goodland and Michael Rose of Magic Light Pictures – the company has adapted other works from the children’s picture book duo including Oscar-nominated short film The Gruffalo – and animation services are provided by Red Star Studio.

Goodland said: “Julia and Axel’s book is a beautiful, heart-warming story that we’re delighted to be adapting for BBC viewers this Christmas.

“The friendship between Fred and Tabby is a truly special one and the film explores how their relationship changes unexpectedly as their lives move forward, and ultimately, how they learn to embrace that change.”

Tabby McTat will air on the BBC over the Christmas period.

