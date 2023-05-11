Australian Eurovision act joke they want to become ‘the next Kylie Minogue’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Australian Eurovision act joke they want to become ‘the next Kylie Minogue’

By Press Association
Australia entrant Voyager (Aaron Chown/PA)
Australia entrant Voyager (Aaron Chown/PA)

The frontman of Australian Eurovision hopefuls Voyager has said he hopes to become “the next Kylie Minogue” after they qualified for the grand final of the contest.

Ten countries progressed to Saturday’s showdown while six were eliminated from the contest on Thursday night.

During a post-show press conference, the frontman of the prog rock group, Danny Estrin, was asked whether he hoped the band would become one of his country’s newest musical exports.

“I am hoping we become the next Kylie Minogue,” he joked before one of his bandmembers added that he wanted to become the next Dannii Minogue.

He added: “So yes is the answer. Australia has such a wonderful history of bands. A lot of great artists, a lot of great bands come from Australia.”

The press conference also saw Australian-Cypriot singer Andrew Lambrou, who is competing for Cyprus with the song Break A Broken Heart, pay tribute to his family and mixed heritage.

He said: “Visiting the villages where my grandparents were from is one of the most special moments of my life

“My father always said to me, ‘Andrew when you go to Cyprus and you understand where you are from you will feel something special’.

“And I am very connected to my roots at home in Australia but it finally came to life when I was in (Cyprus) and it was just a really, really special moment for me.”

He added his grandparents are “quite sick at the moment” so reaching the grand final “is just the most special thing in the world”.

“They are following every single move and they are giving me so much energy and motivation,” he added.

Eurovision 2023
Lithuania entrant Monika Linkyte (Aaron Chown/PA)

Lithuania’s Monika Linkyte, who qualified with her ballad Stay, hailed her country’s close relationship with Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

She said: “In this period I feel like Lithuanians really feel (like) brothers with you and sisters and very united. I have many Ukrainian friends which I made in very sad conditions because I made friends because of the war. It is very, very sad.

“I am just very thankful and happy. First of all I want to thank every single Ukrainian who is fighting for everyone’s freedom because this is not only you in your freedom.”

She added, “it is all Europe’s freedom”, before calling out “Slava Ukraini” meaning “Glory to Ukraine”.

