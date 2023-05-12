Ed Sheeran scores sixth consecutive number one album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ed Sheeran scores sixth consecutive number one album

By Press Association
Ed Sheeran’s new album tops the chart (Ian West/PA)
Ed Sheeran’s new album tops the chart (Ian West/PA)

Ed Sheeran has scored a sixth consecutive number one album with his latest release – (Subtract) as it becomes the UK’s fasting selling record of 2023 so far.

The critically-acclaimed album secured 76,000 chart unit sales in its opening week, with the majority being physical sales, according to the Official Charts Company.

The previous record was held by American singer Lana Del Rey’s album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which scored 41,000 chart units in total during its first week.

Sheeran said: “To everyone that bought, streamed and listened to Subtract this week, thank you so much for making it number one.

“This album means the absolute world to me, and I think it’s going to be a very, very important album for me for a very, very long time.

“I’ve loved hearing everyone’s reactions and stories and how people have connected with the songs.

“And um, yeah, I can’t wait to be on tour this summer and for you to see it live and thank you, this is great.”

Subtract follows in the success of Sheeran’s other chart-topping albums + (Plus), x (Multiply), ÷ (Divide), No 6 Collaborations Project and = (Equals) – which featured number one singles Bad Habits and Shivers.

The newest album comes after his UK number one single Eyes Closed, which was released alongside a four-part Disney+ documentary The Sum Of It All, which marks the end of his decade-long mathematics era.

The release of the album pushed its lead track back up the UK singles chart from sixth place to third.

The chart-topping singer, 32, wrote and recorded the 14-track offering after a series of difficult events impacted his life last year, including his wife Cherry Seaborn being diagnosed with a tumour while pregnant and the death of his close friend Jamal Edwards.

During the same time period, Sheeran won a court battle after two songwriters claimed his 2017 hit Shape Of You infringed copyright of their song Oh Why. He later spoke openly about the mental strain the case caused him.

Ed Sheeran’s new album
Ed Sheeran wrote Subtract after a series of difficult events in his life (Annie Leibovitz/PA)

The new album was also released the day after Sheeran won a US copyright lawsuit which alleged he used parts of Marvin Gaye’s hit song Let’s Get It On for his own track Thinking Out Loud.

On Thursday, Sheeran performed a powerful rendition of Life Goes On from his new album at the 2023 Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards, alongside US country star Luke Combs.

Elsewhere in the charts, British rapper Nines’s Crop Circle 2 holds steady for a second week at number two, while Canadian singer The Weeknd climbs two places to take the third spot with The Highlights.

Manchester rapper Tunde’s debut mixtape First Lap secures fourth place ahead of Taylor Swift’s hit record Midnights.

In singles chart, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding continue their number one streak for a fifth week with Miracle.

