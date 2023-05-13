Rylan Clark takes Eurovision fans into arena moments ahead of the song contest

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rylan Clark has taken The One Show viewers into the Eurovision Song Contest arena moments before the song contest kicks off on Saturday evening.

The One Show TV presenters Clark and Alex Jones opened the BBC One show with glamorous outfits holding tropical drinks describing the show as a Eurovision “pre-drinks party”.

Clark, 34, made his way to the commentary box wearing a pair of platform boots in the style of the Whitney Houston film Bodyguard where he will situated with radio DJ Scott Mills.

The episode also saw a host of UK Eurovision entrants appear on The One Show sofa, including Merseyside singer Sonia, who represented the UK in the competition in 1993.

She said: “That arena is electric, it’s just amazing and the buzz around Liverpool, I can’t believe it.

“It was always dream of mine if I ever won Eurovision was to try and bring it back.”

Cheryl Baker, whose group Bucks Fizz won the 1981 contest with their track Making Your Mind Up, said: “It’s been amazing, the whole thing is fantastic, this is the best Eurovision ever, Liverpool has pulled it off.

“I can’t wait to get into the arena.”

Meanwhile, Sandie Shaw, who was the first UK act to win in 1967 with Puppet On A String, appeared on the sofa wearing a purple sparkly Vivienne Westwood number, to which Clark said: “The Queen has arrived.”

She said: “I think it has come at exactly the right time… Everyone all over the world is having difficulties. Music is the most powerful thing.”

Releasing a new version of her Eurovision song for charity, Shaw added: “Basically I wanted to support Ukraine in any way I could. All my income is going to that.”

Last year’s Swedish Eurovision entry Cornelia Jakobs also appeared on the sofa to reveal she will be singing a Spice Girls song on stage during the contest.