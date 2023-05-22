Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Naga Munchetty reveals ‘constant pain’ from womb condition adenomyosis

By Press Association
BBC presenter Naga Munchetty said she has a debilitating womb condition that has left her screaming in pain (PA)

BBC presenter Naga Munchetty said she has a debilitating womb condition that has left her screaming in pain.

The broadcaster, 48, said she has adenomyosis, a condition that causes the lining of the womb to bury into the muscular wall of the womb.

Speaking on her BBC Radio 5 Live show, she said: “Right now, as I sit here talking to you, I am in pain, constant, nagging pain in my uterus, around my pelvis.

“Sometimes it runs down my thighs and I will have some level of pain for the entire show and for the rest of the day until I go to sleep.

“Every so often the pain changes. It becomes a stabbing pain, a pain that takes my breath away and I can do nothing but sit with it for a minute or curl up to cope.”

The pain was so bad over the weekend, she was screaming and her husband called an ambulance, Munchetty said.

She said: “On Saturday night I came home from the theatre and my adenomyosis flared up.

“I was in so much pain I could barely walk from the car to my front door. It was only with my husband’s help that I made it upstairs.

“The pain was so terrible I couldn’t move, turn over, sit up. I screamed non-stop for 45 minutes.

“I finally got to sleep and in the middle of the night the pain returned and it was worse.

“My husband called an ambulance.

Adenomyosis is a condition where the endometrium (lining of the womb) is found deep in the myometrium (muscle of the uterus).Symptoms are:
  • Heavy, painful or irregular periods
  • Pre-menstrual pelvic pain and feelings of heaviness or discomfort in the pelvis
  • Pain during sex
  • Pain related to bowel movements

“By the time they called back the pain had subsided a little but that pain, my goodness, I couldn’t move.”

Munchetty said she was told she has the condition eight months ago – though her uterus would need to be removed and examined to get that confirmed.

The presenter, who is resisting a hysterectomy, said the diagnosis came “after decades of painful, heavy periods, periods that made me pass out, sweat, cry, moan, groan, curled up in a tight ball, having to sleep on a towel”.

Munchetty said she was doubled over in pain and vomiting when she started her period at 16 – and then had a 10-day period every three weeks, passing out and being sick each time and feeling like she had been “stabbed in the abdomen”.

She said: “I felt weak but also angry. Every time I told a doctor about it I was told I was just unlucky.”

She said she was never offered a scan or ultrasound or any follow-up appointments until she bled for 30 days straight a few months ago and had a scan, which revealed adenomyosis.

Munchetty’s 5 Live show featured other women living with the condition, including one mother who said her daughter no longer asks to play with her because she knows she will not be able to because of her pain.

