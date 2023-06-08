Hollyoaks airs Niamh Blackshaw’s final scenes as her character dies from cancer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Actress Niamh Blackshaw’s final scenes on Hollyoaks aired on Wednesday after her character Juliet Nightingale passed away “peacefully” from cancer.

The emotional episode saw Juliet’s loved one make lasting memories by her bedside, following eight months of treatment for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

We've said a heartbreaking goodbye to our Juliet Nightingale. 💔 We want to say a huge thank you to @niamhblackshaw who has brought Juliet to our screens! You've been incredible to watch and we will miss you so much! And good luck for the future! ❤️ #Hollyoaks pic.twitter.com/3et2VX6xpj — Hollyoaks (@Hollyoaks) June 7, 2023

Blackshaw has played the character of Juliet since Autumn 2018, and has been involved in several hard-hitting and important storylines.

The character will be honoured in episodes to come, with cast members also taking part in a special campaign, titled #OdeToMyJuliet, to spread positivity and share the stories of those affected by cancer.

Blackshaw, as well as Owen Warner, Lucy-Jo Hudson and Gregory Finnegan will take to the stage at Shakespeare North Playhouse to recite personal stories relating to cancer written by creative participants about their own experiences.

Wednesday’s episode saw Peri Lomax, with the help of Juliet’s family, take her for a trip down memory lane, celebrating all the wonderful memories they had created together.

Peri read Juliet what she hoped one day would be their vows and, wanting to give her girlfriend a moment to imagine how their future should have been.

In her final moments, the pair lay together on the hospital bed, and Juliet looked up to the ceiling, admitting she was no longer scared.