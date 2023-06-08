Pink’s daughter sings on stage during UK opening night of Summer Carnival tour

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pink’s daughter Willow Hart joined her rock star mother on stage during the UK opening night of her 2023 European tour Summer Carnival.

Wearing a pink striped dress with a rainbow belt, the 12-year-old sang their duet Cover Me In Sunshine, a song she released with Pink in 2021, for the special performance in Bolton.

Her proud father Carey Hart shared a clip of her performance on Instagram, captioning it: “So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!!

“Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage. Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!!

“Can’t wait to catch up end of this month and see for myself. Summer is grind time.”

American artist Pink re-shared the video on her Instagram story, alongside 10 pictures of bunches of flowers she had received after her first of two shows at the University of Bolton stadium.

The Just Give Me A Reason singer, 43, will visit Sunderland and Birmingham in the UK before heading to the Netherlands, Belgium, France and returning to perform at BST Hyde Park in London.

Amazing first night. Great to catch up with @pink after our set. Blown away by her performance. Roll on tomorrow. #thescriptfamily 📸 @thedon108 pic.twitter.com/k65mCgFEtH — the script (@thescript) June 7, 2023

Her support act for the tour is Irish rock band The Script who have had hits including We Cry, Breakeven, and The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, with the latter peaking at number two in the UK singles charts.

Their eponymous debut album was released in 2008 and went to number one in both the UK and Ireland.

The group tweeted a picture after their performance, captioning it: “Amazing first night. Great to catch up with @pink after our set. Blown away by her performance. Roll on tomorrow.”