New cast member joins Emmerdale as character who is fresh out of prison

By Press Association
Eddie Osei has joined Emmerdale in the role of Victor (ITV/PA)
Eddie Osei has joined Emmerdale in the role of Victor (ITV/PA)

Eddie Osei has joined the cast of Emmerdale to play Victor, who has just been released from a lengthy prison sentence.

On Thursday evening, viewers saw Emmerdale’s resident vicar, Charles Anderson, secretly meet Victor who was revealed to be his father.

Anderson, who is portrayed by Kevin Mathurin, was seen taking secretive phone calls before he entered a high-security prison to meet Victor.

National Television Awards 2022 – London
The cast and crew of Emmerdale in the press room after winning the Serial Drama award at the National Television Awards 2022 (PA)

The addition of Victor to the Emmerdale cast will likely disrupt the lives of his ex-wife Claudette Anderson and their son Charles, ITV said.

Osei said: “I feel privileged to be joining such a great show and I am honoured to be working with the fantastic cast and crew.

“It is very exciting for me to be playing Victor who is such an enigmatic character and who causes the Anderson family so much trouble.”

Emmerdale producer Hannah Cheers said: “Victor’s arrival in Emmerdale turns life for the Andersons upside down.

“The brilliant addition of Eddie Osei as Victor has allowed us to learn more about who the Andersons are and we can’t wait for the audience to watch as the drama unfolds.

“While Claudette is confronted by the husband she prayed she’d never see again, Charles has to face up to painful past traumas and he makes no secret of the fact that Victor is not welcome here. But who will win out?”

In Wednesday’s episode, Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) and Nicky Milligan (Lewis Cope) were seen getting ready for their wedding until Nicky confessed that he was gay.

He was then confronted and punched by his father Caleb Dingle (William Ash), who had been embroiled in a revenge scheme that involved convincing his son to marry Gabby so that he could gain access to Home Farm’s finances.

Emmerdale airs weeknights on ITV1 at 7.30pm.

