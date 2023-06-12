Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Jennifer Lawrence ‘didn’t want to work’ before receiving No Hard Feelings script

By Press Association
Jennifer Lawrence 'didn't want to work' before receiving No Hard Feelings script (Ian West/PA)
Jennifer Lawrence ‘didn’t want to work’ before receiving No Hard Feelings script (Ian West/PA)

Jennifer Lawrence says she had not been planning to work before receiving the script for her new film No Hard Feelings, describing it as the “funniest I’d ever read in my life”.

The Oscar-winning actress said she did not have any “specific genre” in mind when choosing her projects, but had wanted to do “something that resonates”.

Directed by Gene Stupnitsky, No Hard Feelings also stars Andrew Barth Feldman alongside Lawrence, marking her first major comedy film debut.

UK premiere of No Hard Feelings – London
The Oscar-winning actress described the film’s script as the ‘funniest I’d ever read in my life’ (Ian West/PA)

She plays Maddie, a desperate woman who agrees to date a wealthy couple’s introverted and awkward 19-year-old son before he leaves for college.

Speaking at the film’s London premiere, Lawrence recalled how she and Stupnitsky had “cracked up” over a 2013 Craigslist advertisement that had inspired the film.

“This was just a blast because Gene and I have been friends for a really long time,” she told the PA news agency.

“We got dinner maybe five years ago and he showed me the Craigslist ad and we just cracked up at who would post the ad and also who would respond to that ad.

UK premiere of No Hard Feelings – London
Gene Stupnitsky, Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman arrive for the UK premiere of No Hard Feelings (Ian West/PA)

“Then four years later I got the script and it couldn’t have been funnier.”

She added: “I didn’t want to tackle any genre, I didn’t want to work when I got this script.

“(Then) I read it and it was the funniest script I’d ever read in my life so I quickly changed my tune and we were on set four months later.”

She added: “I’m really just doing what feels right or something that resonates, I really don’t have a specific genre in mind, just anything I want to make.”

UK premiere of No Hard Feelings – London
Andrew Barth Feldman and Jennifer Lawrence (Ian West/PA)

Stupnitsky said he had had Lawrence in mind for the role since conceiving the film’s concept.

“As you know she’s very authentic, very at ease and very much herself and I think people are very responsive to her personality,” he told PA.

“She has a very fun, vivacious personality.”

No Hard Feelings arrives in UK cinemas on June 23.