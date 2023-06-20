Thunderstorms tipped to cause travel disruption for Glastonbury revellers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thunderstorms tipped to cause travel disruption for Glastonbury revellers

By Press Association
Festival goers in the rain (Yui Mok/PA)
Festival goers in the rain (Yui Mok/PA)

“Impactful” thunderstorms are predicted to cause travel disruption as the first campers make their way towards Glastonbury Festival on Tuesday, the Met Office said.

The forecaster said thunderstorms in Devon and Cornwall and eastern areas of England could cause “potential transport disruption” ahead of festival gates opening on Wednesday.

Thundery downpours are expected on Tuesday in areas of Devon and Cornwall, with up to 50mm of rain predicted to fall in three hours. These showers will stick around until the early evening on Tuesday.

Glastonbury Festival 2016 – Preparations
There will be rain in the final few days before Glastonbury (Yui Mok/PA)

Meanwhile, a yellow thunderstorm warning covering eastern areas from London to Hull will likely see “severe thunderstorms throughout the day”, with possible hail and up to 40mm of rain predicted to fall in an hour.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said: “Where thunderstorms do pop up, these have the potential to be impactful. There could potentially be disruption to rail services with lightning strikes.

“What’s causing the thunderstorms is a warm humid plume of air moving up from the South north-eastwards.”

However, the festival itself should avoid the worst of the weather.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
The festival should avoid the worst of the weather (Yui Mok/PA)

He said: “There could be some showers around for the first couple of days, especially during the set up today and Wednesday, but there will be dry spells as well.”

This should mean festivalgoers avoid the infamous Glastonbury mud.

Despite showers, temperatures are expected to remain warm at 22C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Towards the weekend, the rain is expected to clear, making way for dryer and brighter conditions with highs of 26C expected on Sunday for Sir Elton John’s headline performance.

Mr Claydon said: “For people sleeping in tents, temperatures will remain in the mid-teens at night, so relatively warm.

“Be prepared for all weather types, with showers possible early in the week with warm weather taking over for the weekend.”

The festival will see Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Sir Elton headline the Pyramid Stage after the music kicks off on Friday.

