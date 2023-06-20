Taylor Swift announces UK and international dates for her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has announced a host of international dates for her Eras Tour, including shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

The pop superstar, 33, has been travelling around the US performing hit tracks from her back catalogue since March.

On Tuesday she tweeted a tour poster announcing new dates for South America, Asia, Australia, Europe and the UK.

She wrote: “EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY.

“I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!”

She added that more information about the dates could be found on her website.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will start in Edinburgh on June 7, 2024 and end in London’s Wembley Stadium on August 16 and 17.

Joining her will be special guest Sabrina Carpenter, a singer and actress with credits in Tall Girl, Work It and The Hate U Give.

Swift recently broken a string of records with her tenth studio album Midnights, which became Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day.