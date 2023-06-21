Julian Sands’ family continue to hold actor ‘in our hearts’ as searches continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Julian Sands’ family continue to hold actor ‘in our hearts’ as searches continue

By Press Association
Julian Sands’ family continue to hold actor ‘in our hearts’ as searches continue (Ian West/PA)
The family of Julian Sands say they continue to keep the British actor “in our hearts with bright memories”, as searches in southern California continue.

In a statement put out by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the family again thanked all those who were working “tirelessly” to find him.

The 65-year-old actor has now been missing for more than five months, after failing to return from a hike in the Mounty Baldy area of the San Gabriel mountains on January 13.

Sands – known for his roles in films A Room With A View, Leaving Las Vegas and Warlock, as well as TV appearances on 24, Smallville and Banshee – was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area.

“We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian,” a family statement on Wednesday read.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”

The sheriff’s department added although Sands had not been found during recent searches on June 17, that the case remained active.

Previous searches have been hampered by poor conditions in the area, and halted in March due to the risk of avalanches.

The sheriff’s department said that Saturday’s search had included “over 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff”, with their efforts supported by two helicopters, and drone crews.

84th Academy Awards – British nominees reception
Sands has been missing for more than five months after failing to return from a hike (Ian West/PA)

“Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions. Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10-plus feet of ice and snow,” the department said in a previous statement.

“Since January, the Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight searches (ground and air) specific to Mr Sands, with volunteer searcher hours exceeding 500 hours.

“Additionally, eight unrelated search and rescue operations have been conducted in the Mount Baldy area.

“Mr Sands’ missing person case remains active and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity.”

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department previously said its goal was “to bring closure” to Sands’ family.

