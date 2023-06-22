Dame Shirley Bassey and Olly Alexander among 2023 V&A summer party attendees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Dame Shirley Bassey and Olly Alexander among 2023 V&A summer party attendees

By Press Association
Dame Shirley Bassey and Olly Alexander among 2023 V&A summer party attendees (Dave Bennett/V&A Summer Party celebrating Diva/PA)
Dame Shirley Bassey and Olly Alexander among 2023 V&A summer party attendees (Dave Bennett/V&A Summer Party celebrating Diva/PA)

Dame Shirley Bassey, Olly Alexander and Gwendoline Christie were among the famous faces at the 2023 V&A Summer Party.

The event in London on Wednesday launched the museum’s latest exhibition, Diva, which explores the “extraordinary power and creativity of iconic performers”.

The exhibition examines how the role of the “diva” has been redefined, subverted or embraced over time across opera, stage, popular music, and film.

Olly Alexander (Dave Bennett/V&A Summer Party celebrating Diva/PA)

Dame Shirley, Alexander, and Christie were joined at the event by other high-profile guests including Dame Joan Collins, Clara Amfo and Munroe Bergdorf.

Entertainment on the evening was provided by DJ Chloe Simone, whose setlist was specially curated for the V&A and inspired by some of the world’s most influential and recognised divas

British girl group the Sugababes also gave a live performance, with the evening concluding with a special DJ set by Shygirl.

Gwendoline Christie (Dave Bennett/V&A Summer Party celebrating Diva/PA)

Diva is due to open to the public on June 24 2023.

The major new exhibition will be the first of its kind to celebrate performers who have made their voices heard from the 19th century until today.

It features costumes and works of art worn by celebrities including Cher, Aretha Franklin, Sir Elton John, Lil Nas X, Janelle Monae and Marilyn Monroe, with over 250 objects drawn from the V&A archive collection.

British girl group the Sugababes also gave a live performance at the event (Dave Bennett/V&A Summer Party celebrating Diva/PA)

Visitors are given a headset to wear during their visit which automatically plays a soundtrack or song associated with the era or artist they are looking at.

Loans from across the world, spanning fashion, photography, design, costumes, music, and live performance, also contribute to the exhibition.

More from The Courier

Police called to North Lindsay Street in Dundee. Image: Ross Gardiner / DC Thomson
Man, 44, found dead on Dundee city centre street
Graduating in Law are Eve Ritchie, 21, Katie Anderson, 22, Rachel Dorward, 22, Rachel Menzies, 22, and Kennedy Storrie, 21. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee University graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean knows what transfers he wants and has no budget concerns.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean knows what he wants in the transfer market and…
Left: Ewan Otoo signs for Dunfermline. Right: Otoo celebrates winning League One with the Pars.
'I didn't want last season to end!' - Ewan Otoo opens up on reasons…
Seth Patrick has re-joined Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC.
Brechin City re-sign Zimbabwe under-23 international midfielder Seth Patrick on two-year deal
The boys 100 metres at the George Duncan Arena in Perth Grammar School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Best pictures as hundreds of Perth and Kinross youngsters take part in County Sports…
Neil Cunningham Dobson
Lost Titanic sub an 'accident waiting to happen', says St Andrews expert
Dame Shirley Bassey and Olly Alexander among 2023 V&A summer party attendees (Dave Bennett/V&A Summer Party celebrating Diva/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — 10 times driving disqualified
Craig Hinchliffe is St Johnstone's new goalkeeping coach.
Craig Hinchliffe: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean believes ex-Dundee United goalkeeping coach will be…
Montrose goalkeeping coach David Larter with Cammy Gill, Cammy Middleton and Ross Matthews.
David Larter set for 620-mile weekly roundtrips Montrose as Links Park legend takes on…