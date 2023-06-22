Clare Balding to host new programme seeking to find the UK’s missing dogs

Clare Balding is due to front a new, feel-good Channel 5 series that will call on the nation to help find the UK’s missing dogs.

Lost Dogs: Live will encourage viewers to help track down lost pets and reunite them with their owners.

Members of the public will be able to contact the programme to report sightings of dogs who have gone missing.

Clare Balding’s new series will encourage viewers to help track down lost pets and reunite them with their owners (Ian West/PA)

Award-winning broadcaster, writer and dog-lover Balding will be joined by several roving reporters, including Michelle Ackerley, Dr Amir Khan, Storm Huntley, JB Gill, Radzi Chinyanganya and Rav Wilding.

Each live episode will feature round-ups of missing dogs and found dogs from across the UK, with a call to action for viewers to get in touch if they have any useful information.

In addition, expert individuals, groups and organisations will showcase the latest advice on how to keep dogs safe and showcase the modern tech being used to help find lost or stolen dogs.

“Our dogs are not just pets, they’re part of the family and if one goes missing, it’s a traumatic experience,” said Balding.

“With Channel 5 leading the charge, I’m looking forward to helping reunite owners with their dogs and to share tips on how to keep our animals safe.”

According to pet insurance company PetGuard, 40% of the public have had a pet go missing, and 60% of missing animals are never recovered.

Balding will host three, 60-minute episodes of the show, which was commissioned by Kit Morey, commissioning editor, unscripted, Channel 5 and Paramount+.

“We’re so very delighted to have Clare on board for what is such an important and heart-warming series for our viewers,” Morey said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the emotional reunions of dogs with their families. There won’t be a dry eye in the house.”

Lost Dogs: Live is executive produced by Pat Doyle at BBC Studios.

The show is expected to air in July with further details on launch date to be revealed in due course.