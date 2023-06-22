Cindy Beale returns to EastEnders after witness protection and is back with Ian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cindy Beale returns to EastEnders after witness protection and is back with Ian

By Press Association
Cindy Beale, played by Michelle Collins, has returned to the British soap 25 years after she was said to have died in prison (Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)
Cindy Beale, played by Michelle Collins, has returned to the British soap 25 years after she was said to have died in prison (Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)

EastEnders character Cindy Beale has returned to the soap after 25 years and has rekindled a relationship with former husband Ian Beale.

It was revealed during Thursday’s episode that Cindy, played by Michelle Collins, 61, had been put into witness protection, even though Ian was told that she had died in prison in 1998 whilst giving birth.

In the latest episode, it emerged that Cindy had in fact struck a deal with the police to give them information about an inmate in exchange for a life behind bars far away from Walford.

Cindy is now living in France and is back together with Ian (Adam Woodyatt), who she once hired a hitman to kill.

Cindy Beale returns in EastEnders
Michelle Collins has reprised her role as Cindy Beale (Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)

Peter Beale (Thomas Law) also made a return to the show, joined by his son Louie Beale and Louie’s mother Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa).

In the episode, Ian and Cindy discussed a move back to Walford after they were told that the inmate Cindy had given information about has died, meaning that her witness protection programme has come to an end.

At the end of Wednesday’s episode, it was revealed that Cindy has been going by the name of the mysterious Rose Knight, after audiences were teased with a shot of Cindy sitting on a sun lounger with a glass of wine in hand and an unanswered phone call from George Knight.

If Cindy returns to the square she will be reunited with her former beau George (Colin Salmon) and her children Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) who she ditched after she had a row with George.

Cindy Beale returns in EastEnders
Cindy Beale relaxing on a sun lounger somewhere in France (Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)

George joined the square relatively recently to be with his partner Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) who is the mother of Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

Since his arrival, George has enlisted the help of Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to try to find Rose, who he does not realise is also Cindy Beale.

Writer Chris Clenshaw said that Cindy’s return had been in talks for over a year.

Collins discussed what it was like return to the soap, saying: “It’s surreal. It’s nerve-wracking but it’s also very exciting.

“I think things are about timing, really life is about timing… and I think if it happened five years ago, I probably would have said no.”

