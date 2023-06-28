Download Festival investigates ‘unprecedented and unacceptable’ traffic levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Download Festival investigates ‘unprecedented and unacceptable’ traffic levels

By Press Association
Festivalgoers at Download Festival at Donington Park in Leicestershire (Joe Giddens/PA)
Festivalgoers at Download Festival at Donington Park in Leicestershire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Download Festival has launched an investigation into traffic levels after “unprecedented” and “not acceptable” congestion at the site this year.

The event said on Wednesday an increase in vehicles by festivalgoers along with issues over travel routes to car parks on the first two days of the Leicestershire rock festival in early June is believed to be behind delays on the roads.

In a statement, organisers Live Nation Entertainment said: “Following this year’s Download Festival and a number of traffic management debrief meetings, we recognise that the level of traffic congestion was unprecedented and not acceptable due to the effect it had on our customers and the local community.

“An investigation has been launched to understand what went wrong on Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 June 2023 in the surrounding areas of the festival.

“The higher attendance and increased number of vehicles accessing the site on the first two days and the routing to some car parks are believed to be the main contributing factors.

“As organisers of the festival, we have committed to a full review of the traffic management plan and information that was provided to ticket holders relating to the route to designated car parks.”

Earlier this month, the roads near Donington Park saw increased traffic and National Highways reported the M1 and A453 had “severe delays”.

The nearby East Midlands Airport also said it was experiencing “higher than usual traffic” on the roads as people tried to catch flights.

John Probyn, Download Festival manager, apologised at the time and said organisers were trying to “minimise” delays.

Also announced in the review was an improvement in “community engagement” and meetings with local businesses and residents for next year’s festival.

Live Nation Entertainment, who are also behind Reading and Leeds Festivals and Suffolk’s Latitude Festival, said the event will continue with its usual format by opening the campsites two days before opening to “spread” the arrival of attendees.

