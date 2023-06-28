England footballer Karen Carney ‘knew when it was time to hang up her boots’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

England footballer Karen Carney ‘knew when it was time to hang up her boots’

By Press Association
Karen Carney won 144 caps for England (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Former England midfielder Karen Carney said her body “couldn’t cope for much longer” as a professional sportswoman, detailing her morning struggle to walk to the toilet.

Carney, who won 144 caps for England and represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympic Games, described having a “great career” playing for Birmingham City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Chicago as well as her country.

But she made the decision to retire from football in July 2019 when she felt her body had had enough.

Ms Carney, 35, told Runners World UK: “I knew four years ago that my body couldn’t cope for much longer.

“I was 31 and when I got up in the morning I’d struggle to walk to the toilet with a bad back, knees and ankles.

“I knew then that I had to stop being a professional sportsperson.”

Karen Carney
Karen Carney playing for England (Richard Sellers/PA)

Carney described her move into running after retirement as a “hard shift” from daily football training to “working out to keep fit and maintain good mental health”.

Speaking of her running heroes, Solihull-born Carney said: “My all-time athletics hero is Denise Lewis, who’s from my part of the Midlands.

“I also had my photo taken with Sir Mo Farah in 2012 when I was part of the Team GB Olympic squad, which was five years after I had first seen him.

“The first time we were at a pre-China World Cup training camp in Macau, and Sir Mo was also preparing there. I remember seeing this amazing athlete doing laps in the blistering heat, which was just incredible.”

Karen Carney
Karen Carney has become a sports broadcaster since retiring from football (Adam Davy/PA)

Since retiring, Carney has become a regular broadcaster for live football for both men’s and women’s matches, and recently appeared as part of the England team for Soccer Aid.

She is also leading an in-depth review of women’s football to ensure the sustainable growth of the women’s game at elite and grassroots level and to build on the Lionesses’ success in winning the European title.

Read the full Karen Carney interview in the August issue of Runner’s World UK, on sale now.

