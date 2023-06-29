Pixie Lott reveals pregnancy cravings as she expects first baby

Pixie Lott has revealed she has been craving chicken during her pregnancy with her first child, despite the fact she is a pescatarian.

The singer is expecting her first baby in September with model husband Oliver Cheshire.

Appearing on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Lott said she had avoided morning sickness so far but had had an unexpected craving.

.@PixieLott is having a baby and tells us all about it! ❤️ Watch in full on @GlobalPlayer 👉 https://t.co/r3fUVbErk4 pic.twitter.com/xoIZTyoL8j — Heart (@thisisheart) June 29, 2023

She said: “I was really lucky with the sickness, I didn’t get that, but I did have really bad food poisoning at one point which hit me really hard, only for a couple of days, and that was out.

“Craving wise, to be honest … I’m pescatarian but I’ve started, and this is a big … I started eating chicken!”

Singer Lott, known for chart-toppers Boys And Girls, All About Tonight and Mama Do (Uh Oh, Uh Oh), has been in a relationship with Cheshire since 2010.

The couple got engaged in 2016 and married last year.

Pixie Lott and husband Oliver Cheshire (Matt Alexander/PA)

She said they had enjoyed telling friends and family their news, adding: “We’ve got little videos of when we told them, my mum’s crying, when I found out and I told Oliver my husband, we’ve got a great video from that moment and now we’ve told everyone.

“We’ve had so many lovely messages and loads of people have been like ‘I knew it! I knew it! I saw the signs!’”

The couple announced the news they were expecting in an Instagram post on Wednesday with a picture of Lott’s pregnancy bump and their ultrasound scan.

He wrote: “We are beyond excited to announce we are expecting our first child together and cannot wait to start a family of our own.”

In an article in British Vogue, Lott said she knew the gender of their child and that it was “nice to keep that information just for us”.