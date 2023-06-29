Pixie Lott reveals pregnancy cravings as she expects first baby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Pixie Lott reveals pregnancy cravings as she expects first baby

By Press Association
Pixie Lott was appearing on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden (Ian West/PA)
Pixie Lott was appearing on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden (Ian West/PA)

Pixie Lott has revealed she has been craving chicken during her pregnancy with her first child, despite the fact she is a pescatarian.

The singer is expecting her first baby in September with model husband Oliver Cheshire.

Appearing on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Lott said she had avoided morning sickness so far but had had an unexpected craving.

She said: “I was really lucky with the sickness, I didn’t get that, but I did have really bad food poisoning at one point which hit me really hard, only for a couple of days, and that was out.

“Craving wise, to be honest … I’m pescatarian but I’ve started, and this is a big … I started eating chicken!”

Singer Lott, known for chart-toppers Boys And Girls, All About Tonight and Mama Do (Uh Oh, Uh Oh), has been in a relationship with Cheshire since 2010.

The couple got engaged in 2016 and married last year.

Qatar Goodwood Festival 2022 – Day Three – Goodwood Racecourse
Pixie Lott and husband Oliver Cheshire (Matt Alexander/PA)

She said they had enjoyed telling friends and family their news, adding: “We’ve got little videos of when we told them, my mum’s crying, when I found out and I told Oliver my husband, we’ve got a great video from that moment and now we’ve told everyone.

“We’ve had so many lovely messages and loads of people have been like ‘I knew it! I knew it! I saw the signs!’”

The couple announced the news they were expecting in an Instagram post on Wednesday with a picture of Lott’s pregnancy bump and their ultrasound scan.

He wrote: “We are beyond excited to announce we are expecting our first child together and cannot wait to start a family of our own.”

In an article in British Vogue, Lott said she knew the gender of their child and that it was “nice to keep that information just for us”.

More from The Courier

Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
NHS Tayside blamed junior staff for disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel's poor performance
Siblings Gill Murray, David Adamson and Dawn Macfarlane, whose family's ledger was stolen in Blairgowrie
Perthshire family's shock as thieves take cars and 'irreplaceable' family heirloom
Lisa Cairns, who is missing in Naples
Family 'extremely worried' for Dundee woman, 44, missing in Italy
Perthshire farmer Tommy Macpherson
Tommy Macpherson: Perthshire farmer dies aged 64
Arbroath FC star Ricky Little and Montrose FC boss Stewart Petrie.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie lavishes praise on Ricky Little ahead of Arbroath star's testimonial
External view of Tigh Sona in Forgandenny
'Unique' Perthshire home with stunning views and gardens on sale for nearly £900k
Seth Patrick has agreed a two-year deal with Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC.
Seth Patrick says Brechin City made him 'feel valued and wanted' in his second…
Former Glenrothes teacher and Falkland cricket legend Charlie McGarrie
Charlie McGarrie: Former Glenrothes teacher and Falkland cricket great dies
L-R Dylan Newman, Ellis Davey, Malik Paul and Michael Nwadire, the county lines drug gang caught in Dundee. Image: Met Police.
London drugs gang smashed after missing child probe in Dundee
The A9 near Dunkeld.
A9 roadworks: Drivers face disruption north of Dunkeld until early August