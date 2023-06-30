Susannah Constantine says hearing loss is indication of her ‘rock ‘n’ roll past’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Susannah Constantine says hearing loss is indication of her ‘rock ‘n’ roll past’

By Press Association
Susannah Constantine talked about her hearing loss (Ian West/PA)
Susannah Constantine talked about her hearing loss (Ian West/PA)

Susannah Constantine has said that her hearing loss is an “indication” of her “rock ‘n’ roll past” but confessed that the diagnosis has left her feeling “isolated”.

The co-host of TV show What Not To Wear revealed that she began to realise she was going deaf when she could no longer differentiate the sound of birds.

Appearing on ITV show Lorraine, Constantine, 61, said: “There’s a huge amount of stigma around it (hearing loss), and I found that myself.

Rocketman UK Premiere – London
Susannah Constantine and her husband Sten Bertelsen (Ian West/PA)

“I began to notice this and I did not want to admit to myself that I might be going deaf.”

Talking about what it was like to lose her hearing, she added: “If I was sitting next door to someone, I couldn’t understand what the hell they were saying and if they turn their back to me, and I couldn’t read their lips, I was stuck and I began to feel kind of isolated.

“I could see how frustrated other people were getting with me.

“But actually the moment of truth was when – I had this barrel which I sit in, in cold water – and I love listening to the birds and I realised that I couldn’t actually differentiate between the different birds and I pride myself on being a twitcher or whatever you call it.

“So I took myself off to Boots Hearingcare, who I’m now working with.”

Style in the City – Dublin
Hosts of What Not To Wear Susannah Constantine and Trinny Woodall (Niall Carson/PA)

While talking to host Lorraine Kelly, she showed off her hearing aids to the camera and said: “I’m so proud of them, I’m so proud of them, they are rock’n’roll and I think you know, we all lose our hearing and if we lived till we were 100 we’d all have loss of hearing.

“It’s just happening to be me a bit earlier, but I just think it’s an indication of my rock ‘n’ roll past and I am very proud of that.”

Constantine is married to Sten Bertelsen, the Danish entrepreneur and businessman, and they have three children together.

In 2018 Constantine appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and in 2022 she published her memoir Ready For Absolutely Nothing.

More from The Courier

Some of those involved in the first ever Perthshire Open Studios (POS) summer show. Image: Colin Hattersley.
New annual summer show will feature 70 Perthshire artists and makers
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School proms 2023 Picture shows; Levenmouth Academy prom. Markinch. Supplied by Steve Brown/DC Thomson Date; 29/06/2023
Proms in pictures: Levenmouth Academy Class of 2023
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School proms 2023 Picture shows; Baldragon Academy prom - Erin Ramsey, Kaci Aberdein and Chloe Mclaren. Dundee. Supplied by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Date; 29/06/2023
Proms in pictures: Baldragon Academy Class of 2023
Councillor Fraser Macpherson outside a bus stop.
Outrage as hundreds of Dundee bus stop timetables found to be out of date…
Station Park, home of Forfar Athletic FC
3 key Forfar fixtures as Angus side kick off League Two promotion bid
Links Park stadium, home of Montrose FC
3 key fixture dates for Montrose as Angus side gear up for League One…
Cellist Su-a Lee is pictured biting a musical sword. She will perform at the East Neuk Music Festival this weekend.
The first cut is the deepest - playing the saw at the East Neuk…
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait Picture shows; Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 26/06/2023
Mum reveals teen's trauma as 'dangerous' Perthshire van driver convicted
Zach Robinson. Image: SNS.
Dundee seal sensational return for fans favourite Zach Robinson
Raith Rovers players celebrate a goal at Stark's Park
Raith Rovers fixtures in full: Ian Murray's men on the road for curtain-raiser as…