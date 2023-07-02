Stanley Tucci weighs in on straight actors playing gay characters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Stanley Tucci weighs in on straight actors playing gay characters

By Press Association
Stanley Tucci (Amanda Benson/BBC/PA)
Stanley Tucci (Amanda Benson/BBC/PA)

Hollywood star Stanley Tucci has spoken of his belief that actors should not be restricted to roles that match their own sexuality amid an ongoing debate on the subject.

The 62-year-old American, who has starred in hits including The Hunger Games and The Devil Wears Prada, said an actor’s job is “to play different people”, adding: “That’s the whole point of it.”

In an interview about his life and career on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, host Lauren Laverne asked for his take on whether “straight actors should play gay characters” following his recent role playing Colin Firth’s on-screen partner in Supernova.

Prince’s Trust Awards
Stanley Tucci meets the King at a Prince’s Trust Awards reception in May (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)

He said: “Obviously, I believe that’s fine, and I’m always very flattered when gay men come up to me and talk about The Devil Wears Prada or when they talk about Supernova, and they say ‘It was just so beautiful, you did it the right way’ – because often it’s not done the right way.

“But I really do believe that an actor is an actor is an actor.

“You’re supposed to play different people. You just are. That’s the whole point of it.”

During the conversation, Tucci spoke of acting as an “escape”, particularly following the death of his first wife, Kathryn (Kate) Spath, in 2009 from breast cancer.

He said: “It’s a way of controlling time and emotion and space, because we have no control over any of that in our lives and that’s what theatre does, that’s what film-making does.

“I feel much safer on stage than I do in my real life. Sometimes walking into a cocktail party or a dinner party I get very nervous.”

Women’s Prize for Fiction 2023
Actor Stanley Tucci with his second wife, Felicity Blunt (Ian West/PA)

Tucci said he did not work for a almost a year after Kate’s death, adding: “You never really get over it.”

Describing his guilt that he could not offer more help in her final days, he said: “I was afraid it would affect me so greatly that it would overwhelm me, so that I wouldn’t be able to go on and take care of the kids, so I had to step away.

“Other people were there with her… but you still feel guilty about it and you feel sad about it.”

The actor, who now lives in London with his second wife, Felicity Blunt, spoke about the doubts he had dating the sister of his The Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt, who was more than two decades younger than him.

“I was kind of afraid of getting into a relationship and I kept trying to break it off because I am 21 years older than she is and I didn’t want to feel old but I knew this was an incredibly special person,” he said.

“If anybody made things better for all of us, it is her. She’s the one.”

