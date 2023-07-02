Emmerdale stars remember Meg Johnson as ‘beautiful woman inside and out’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Emmerdale stars remember Meg Johnson as ‘beautiful woman inside and out’

By Press Association
Emmerdale (Mark Bruce/ITV)
Emmerdale (Mark Bruce/ITV)

Emmerdale stars have remembered Meg Johnson as a “one of a kind” woman who would famously shout “Oh pig’s bum!” when she forgot her acting lines.

The actress, who had played Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmerdale since 2003, died “peacefully” on Saturday aged 86 following a battle with dementia.

Actress Lisa Riley, best known for portraying Mandy Dingle in the ITV soap, said Johnson taught her “discipline, respect, comedy, and how not to take life to (sic) seriously.”

The actress tweeted: “You are the true meaning of the words-wonderful woman. Your energy lives on, because you were so very special!”

Meanwhile Danny Miller, best known for playing fan favourite Aaron Dingle in the long-running soap, said he was “truly devastated” to hear of Johnson’s death.

“Pearl was a fair way to describe our lovely Meg,” he tweeted.

“The creator of ‘pigs bum!!’ – should she ever forget her lines, and a loved soul throughout the building.

“Shared many laughs with her and Dominic on set.”

Samantha Giles, who played Bernice Blackstock on Emmerdale, described Johnson as “such fun”, adding that she will “be missed”.

The actress tweeted: “So sad to learn of lovely Meg Johnson’s passing, who played the glamourous Pearl in Emmerdale.

“She was such fun and I particularly remember her famous saying when she got her lines wrong; ‘oh pig’s bum’.”

Former Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten, who played Rachel Breckle on the soap, also tweeted: “Sending so much love to the @emmerdale family and family of the late and great Meg Johnson.

“A beautiful woman inside and out, who was always so kind to me during my #Emmerdale days.”

Michelle Hardwick, who played Vanessa Woodfield, also paid tribute to the star, tweeting: “Meg was absolutely one of a kind.

“A talented, funny, warm lady who everyone adored. I’m so very grateful I got to spend so much time with her.”

Former Emmerdale producer Kathleen Beedles also recalled how Johnson played a “key” role in 2007 scenes which saw character Len Reynolds (Peter Martin) die.

She tweeted: “I adored Meg Johnson on and off screen. Such a kind and funny lady.

“She was key in my most proud Emmerdale moment – Len’s passing. What a gift of a cast we had then. Such sad news.”

