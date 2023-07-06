Sam Smith returns to the stage following several weeks of enforced vocal rest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Smith returns to the stage following several weeks of enforced vocal rest

By Press Association
Sam Smith returns to the stage following several weeks of enforced vocal rest (Lionel Flusin/FFJM2023/PA)
Sam Smith returns to the stage following several weeks of enforced vocal rest (Lionel Flusin/FFJM2023/PA)

Sam Smith made a triumphant return to the stage on Wednesday after taking several weeks of enforced vocal rest.

The British singer headlined the sixth night of the Montreux Jazz Festival, which is taking place on the shores of Lake Geneva in Switzerland.

Smith was forced to cancel several UK shows in May due to a “vocal cord injury” which halted their Manchester show.

Sam Smith at the Montreux Jazz Festival 2023 (Lionel Flusin/FFJM2023/PA)

Prior to the performance at the Swiss festival, they spent several days rehearsing at the Montreux Casino which burned down in 1971, inspiring Deep Purple’s classic track Smoke on the Water.

Smith has said attending Montreux Jazz Festival “will change your life” after first performing there in 2015.

Wearing high platform heels and a golden corset, Smith opened the set with a rendition of their anthemic hit Stay With Me, before working through their back catalogue.

The show included an explosive performance of Smith’s Grammy-winning song Unholy, written in collaboration with Kim Petras.

Sam Smith took to the stage wearing high platform heels and a golden corset (Lionel Flusin/FFJM2023/PA)

Smith closed the set with a high-energy dance routine to Vulgar, their new collaborative track with Madonna – the first time the single has featured within their setlist.

“My first time here was like eight years ago, I came here on a tour and I had no idea what this festival was,” Smith said.

“I was 22 years old and it blew my mind how beautiful this place was. It inspired me so much, learning about all the amazing people that had performed here.

“So I came back but as a punter… and I had the most amazing time here, two years in a row. I watched so much music and I got drunk on the lake and it was all so fun.

“I just want to say to Montreux and all the powers that be, thank you for having me and my friends here again.”

The Montreux Jazz Festival continues until July 15 with this year’s line-up spanning genres and eras with acts including Wet Leg, Norah Jones, Iggy Pop, Gabriels, Nile Rodgers and Loyle Carner.

