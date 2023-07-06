Mel C: Glastonbury would be most incredible experience of my Spice Girl life

Melanie Chisholm has said performing at Glastonbury with the band would be the “most incredible experience of my Spice Girl life”.

The singer, 49, has raised hopes the famous girl band could play at Somerset’s Worthy Farm in the future, saying she “would love” to be on stage with the Spice Girls while speaking at Wimbledon on the fourth day of the tennis tournament.

She told the PA news agency: “Glasto was incredible. I was there for the first time in 2022 DJ’ing, then I played with my band this year. It’s such a magical place.

“It’s a real honour to play there as an artist and I would love to be on the stage with the Spice Girls, I think it would be the most incredible experience of my Spice Girl life.”

In 2019, the beloved girl band of Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Mel C, and Emma Bunton – but minus Victoria Beckham – got back together for a string of tour dates across the UK and Ireland.

It was the first time the Spice Girls had performed together since the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

The pop star, also known by her nickname, Sporty Spice, said she is “so excited” to be performing at Wimbledon’s The Hill in New York – a recreation of the tournament’s Henman Hill – on July 15.

“It is going to be an incredible experience, a real proper Wimbledon experience in New York – celebrating all the finals,” Chisholm said.

Speaking of the sport, she continued: “My love of tennis has grown over the years and my mum is a huge fan and we’ve always had it on the TV at home.

“The last couple of years, I’ve had the opportunity to bring her to Wimbledon, which is amazing and I think for me seeing the action up close and personal has made me so much more interested in sport.

“I did have some tennis lessons a few years ago, (but) unfortunately my hand eye co-ordination isn’t the best.

“The sports I excel at are more running, cycling, swimming. I’m a bit of a triathlete, I would like to be better (at tennis) so if there’s any good coaches out there, give me a call.”

The singer added that she is “very proud” to be turning 50 in January.

“I’m still working and living life like I was 25. Sometimes I ache a little bit more in the mornings, but I just feel so lucky to still be making music, still be playing incredible shows and be a mature woman out there doing it,” she said.

