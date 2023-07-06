Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announce divorce after six years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announce divorce after six years

By Press Association
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announced their divorce in a joint statement on Instagram (PA)
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announced their divorce in a joint statement on Instagram (PA)

Pop superstar Ricky Martin and artist Jwan Yosef have announced they are separating after six years of marriage.

The Livin’ La Vida Loca singer, 51, confirmed he had married 38-year-old Syrian/Swedish Yosef in 2018, having announced their engagement in November 2016 after being together for a year.

Announcing their divorce in a joint statement on Instagram, Puerto Rican star Martin and painter Yosef said: “For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children – preserving and honouring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centred on our genuine friendship, as we continue the joint upbringing of our children.

“As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives.”

The pair, who were among the celebrity guests at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in 2018, share daughter Lucia and son Renn together.

Martin, known as the King of Latin Pop, previously welcomed twin sons Matteo and Valentino in 2008, who he will continue to raise as a single parent, it was announced.

In January 2018, Martin confirmed he had wed Yosef during the premiere of The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, where he played the fashion designer’s partner Antonio D’Amico which earned him an Emmy Award nomination for his supporting role.

The divorce announcement comes after a Puerto Rico court “archived” a restraining order issued against superstar Martin, meaning the case was closed.

In July, it was reported that a judge had issued a restraining order against the singer which was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law, but police did not provide further details, including who had requested the order.

Martin has said previously that the order was based on “completely false” allegations.

The singer is set to star in Apple TV+’s upcoming period comedy Palm Royale alongside stars including Laura Dern, and he will also appear on The Trilogy Tour throughout North America with co-headliners Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias.

More from The Courier

The tree growing in Arbroath's Brothock Burn will eventually be axed. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.
Why 30-foot tree is still standing in middle of Arbroath's £12m flood protection scheme
Councillor Pete Shears has launched a campaign to stop the closure. Image: Google Street View
'Real anger' at RBS over Broughty Ferry branch closure as petition launched
The Goatfarm which has been listed for sale near Glenrothes. Image: Galbraith Stirling
Fife farm with 114 acres of land on sale for £1.3m
SNP MSP Mhairi Black speaking in the House of Commons.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Mhairi Black is jumping before SNP gets the push
Scott Allan playing for Arbroath FC in Ricky Little's testimonial game at Gayfield.
Scott Allan 'looking sharp' for Arbroath as boss Dick Campbell praises playmaker's will to…
Dundee's 'living' Christmas tree has died. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee's 'living' Christmas tree dies after 9 months
Dylan Levitt is pictured at Hibs' East Lothian training base after joining from Dundee United
Dylan Levitt on Dundee United departure as Hibs new boy reveals Easter Road talks…
King Charles III leaving St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh following the service of thanksgiving, followed by Catherine, princess of Wales.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: More Scottish parties please Charles (as long as you're paying next time)
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee still 'very active' in the transfer market says Tony Docherty as he targets…
After he retired as a Black Watch officer, Captain Tom Graham, became commandant at Cultybraggan training camp at Comrie then Barry Buddon near Carnoustie.
Tom Graham obituary: Fifer and dad-of-four who enjoyed remarkable military career