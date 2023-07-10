Sir Elton John: I’m still trying to process that I will no longer tour

Sir Elton John has said he is still “trying to process” that he has “finally finished touring” after more than 50 years of performing across the globe.

The 76-year-old musical megastar announced in 2018 that his Farewell Yellow Brick Road show would be his last, and his second night at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm on Saturday finally brought the 330-date run to a close.

In a Monday Instagram post, Sir Elton wrote: “When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn’t have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour – and the whole world – would have experienced in the next 5 years.

“And every step of the way, my fans have been there. You have stuck with me, you have supported me, you have been patient and you have kept turning out for every single last show.

“Saturday night was magical. I’m trying to process it and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring.

“I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss you all and how much your support has humbled me – it will stay with me forever.”

The Rocketman singer also shared a video of highlights from his tour – which included him performing, his band and fans dressed as the pianist.