Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win renewed for two more series by ITV

By Press Association
Members of the public can apply online now to be part of the next series of Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win (Ian West/PA)
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly say they are “so happy” and “excited” after their ITV show Limitless Win was renewed for two further series.

The show sees contestants answer questions in a bid to win as much money as they can, with no limit to the amount of money they can have in the pot.

The answer to every question is a number and if answered correctly, they can bank the money, but if they are not careful they risk crashing out of the game and leaving empty handed.

According to ITV, since launching in 2022, Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win has ranked in the top 10 entertainment series across all channels and programmes, with its second series drawing in an average of 4 million viewers.

Britain’s Got Talent auditions – London
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Steve Parsons/PA)

A third and fourth series of the primetime show, produced by Hello Dolly and Mitre Studios, were announced by ITV on Tuesday.

McPartlin said: “We’re so happy that Limitless Win has been such a hit with the viewers, we love making it.

“It’s such a thrilling and emotional roller coaster of a show we can’t wait to make more.”

Donnelly added: “We’re bracing ourselves for another two series of high tension and nail-biting drama as more contestants take on the Limitless ladder.

“We’re excited to see how high they can climb now they’re so much more familiar with the show. Bring it on.”

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win has been recommissioned by ITV head of entertainment commissioning, Katie Rawcliffe and commissioning editor Kevin O’Brien.

Ms Rawcliffe said: “Limitless Win has very quickly accrued a loyal family audience and become one of our most unique and nail biting game shows.

“We look forward to more fun on the money ladder in 2024.”

Members of the public can apply online now to be part of the next series of Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win.