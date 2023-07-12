Romeo Beckham enjoys day out at Wimbledon with girlfriend and grandmother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Romeo Beckham enjoys day out at Wimbledon with girlfriend and grandmother

By Press Association
Romeo Beckham enjoys day out at Wimbledon with girlfriend and grandmother (Adam Davy/PA)
Romeo Beckham enjoyed a day out at Wimbledon with his girlfriend and grandmother on the ninth day of the world famous tennis tournament.

The professional footballer, 20, was among a host of famous faces to be pictured in the stands of the All England Club on Tuesday.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham (Adam Davy/PA)

Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, was pictured sat alongside his partner Mia Regan.

It comes after he signed a one-year deal with Brentford from Inter Miami – the US team co-owned by his father.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Stephen Fry at Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)

The couple were joined by Sandra Georgina West, David Beckham’s mother.

Other celebrities attending Wimbledon as the quarter-finals got underway included Sir Cliff Richard, Dame Anna Wintour and Stephen Fry.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Sir Trevor McDonald and Sir Cliff Richard on day nine of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (Adam Davy/PA)

Fry, wearing a pink shirt and brightly coloured, patterned tie, was seated in the Royal Box, as was Dame Anna, who was joined by broadcaster, writer and former politician Sir Trevor Phillips.

Sir Cliff was seated next to veteran broadcaster and newsreader Sir Trevor McDonald.