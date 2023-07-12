Zoe Saldana: I don’t pick roles because the characters are ‘strong’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Zoe Saldana: I don’t pick roles because the characters are ‘strong’

By Press Association
Zoe Saldana said she does not pick roles because the characters are ‘strong’ (Ian West/PA)
Zoe Saldana said she does not pick roles because the characters are ‘strong’ (Ian West/PA)

Zoe Saldana says she does not pick roles because they feel “strong” but rather when the characters feel “vulnerable (or) afflicted”.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy actress stars in Special Ops: Lioness, alongside Nicole Kidman, a new thriller series coming to Paramount+ later this month.

Inspired by an actual US military programme, the series follows the life of Joe (Saldana) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror.

Special Ops: Lioness photocall and screening – London
Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana arrive for a screening of the Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness in London (Ian West/PA)

The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of state terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 911.

Saldana and Kidman attended a special screening of the show in London on Tuesday.

Asked what attracted to “strong” roles, Saldana said: “Every time I hear the word ‘strong’, I just hear the word woman, and sometimes I hear that adjective of strength – it encompasses what a woman is.

Special Ops: Lioness photocall and screening – London
Zoe Saldana stars in Special Ops: Lioness (Ian West/PA)

“But that is not why I approached this project, I approached mostly because of (creator) Taylor (Sheridan)  and Nicole – that was a premium package.

“And then I just saw these women that are trying to be selfless in the workforce but also be selfless at home.

“They carry it with so much grace, and love and sacrifice – and maybe in those other attributes is where I find their strength.

“But I don’t really pick roles because they feel strong to me. I pick roles because they’re vulnerable, they’re afflicted.”

Special Ops: Lioness photocall and screening – London
Nicole Kidman (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about her role in the espionage series, Kidman told US outlet Entertainment Tonight: “As an actor we live on our emotions – that’s what we use, that’s what we need.

“And a lot of times we have to keep them completely available and sometimes not in check.

“Whereas in this situation, where you’re working undercover in the CIA… you have to keep your emotions in check, you have to be able to compartmentalise.

Special Ops: Lioness photocall and screening – London
Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana arrive for a screening of the Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness in London (Ian West/PA)

“(You can’t) think back and deliberate and emotionally respond.”

Kidman also praised the work of show creator Sheridan, known for his work on projects including Sicario and hit US drama series Yellowstone.

Special Ops: Lioness arrives on Paramount+ on July 23.