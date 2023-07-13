Fifty Shades Of Grey author EL James says films’ release was ‘traumatic time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

Fifty Shades Of Grey author EL James says films’ release was ‘traumatic time’

By Press Association
Fifty Shades of Grey author E L James (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Fifty Shades of Grey author E L James (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Author EL James has said that it was a “traumatic time” when her book trilogy series Fifty Shades was adapted for film.

Actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan starred in the 2015 film Fifty Shades Of Grey, which was followed in succession by movies Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018).

Speaking on ITV programme Lorraine, James talked about the release of the films and said: “There were some good bits there were some not so good bits, but it was a huge learning experience and I gained a lot out of it in those terms and hopefully we get to do it again.”

Fifty Shades Of Grey UK Premiere – London
Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson attending the UK premiere of Fifty Shades of Grey (Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

The erotic romance series follows Anastasia Steele as she begins a complicated relationship with young entrepreneur Christian Grey, a billionaire who is fond of bondage.

Following the Fifty Shades trilogy, James released romance novel The Mister in 2019, followed by The Missus (2023), which she described as a “very romantic homage” to regency romance – “a Cinderella story for the now”.

Speaking on whether The Mister will be adapted for film she said: “Hopefully we’ll see. We’ve been hampered by the pandemic… fingers crossed it will happen.”

James also opened up about a bout of amnesia she had suffered from, following a period she termed “the great madness”.

She said: “In 2018, the stresses of all of this, the ‘great madness’ and the movies and everything, suddenly my brain just decided to reset.

“I lost seven years in terms of my memory and my husband found me sitting in our rather lovely beach house in Cornwall and asked me ‘are you okay?’ and I didn’t actually remember where I was, so it was a bit of a shock for him and he was quite scared that I’d had a stroke.”

Explaining the cause of the amnesia she added: “It could be stress, it could be vigorous activity, should we say.”

The Fifty Shades Of Grey trilogy made James a millionaire many times over and in 2015 the Sunday Times Rich List estimated her fortune at £75 million.

In 2012, publishers said that Fifty Shades Of Grey, the first in the trilogy, was the best-selling book in the UK since records began.