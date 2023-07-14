Taylor Swift claims 10th number one album with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Taylor Swift claims 10th number one album with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

By Press Association
Taylor Swift is topping the charts again (Ian West/PA)
Taylor Swift has claimed her 10th number one album with her re-recorded version of her third studio album Speak Now.

The record, which peaked at number six when it was originally released in 2010, has outsold the rest of the top 10 combined, according to the Official Charts Company.

The new Taylor’s Version has shifted more than 67,000 chart units in its first seven days while the 2010 release totalled 28,200 units in its opening week.

This means the US pop superstar has produced 10 chart-topping albums faster than any other female solo artist, with 10 years and eight months separating her first number one Red in 2012 and now.

Swift has five other albums in this week’s top 40 including 2022’s Midnights at number nine, 2014 release 1989 in 10th place, 2019’s Lover in 12th spot, 2017’s Reputation at number 21 and 2020’s Folklore at number 25.

Following its release last October, Midnights debuted at number one in the charts and became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day.

The remake of Speak Now includes six unheard songs, which the 33-year-old said had filled her with “nostalgia and appreciation”.

The singer had announced the release of the album on social media and said: “It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours.

“It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20.”

Swift first embarked on the re-recording of her first six albums after the master recordings were acquired by the prominent talent manager Scooter Braun when he bought her former label, much to her fury.

The masters have since changed hands following a deal with investment firm Shamrock Capital, but Swift has continued with a bid to regain ownership of the music by creating new versions of the songs.

Prior to the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the Shake It Off singer had already released new versions of Fearless (2008) and Red (2012), which both came out in 2021.

At the moment Swift is in the middle of her Eras tour, which will come to the UK and Ireland in 2024 for dates in London, Liverpool, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin.

For her US dates, Swift has been revolving a number of opening artists, including indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, American band Paramore, English singer beabadoobee, indie pop project girl in red, indie pop band Muna, and three-piece sister band Haim.

MTV Video Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Taylor Swift (PA)

Elsewhere in the official albums chart this week, 1980s pop duo Wham claimed the number two spot with The Singles: Echoes From The Edge Of Heaven.

Angels And Queens by Gabriels has landed at number three and The Highlights by The Weeknd, which was released in 2021, is in the number four spot whilst PJ Harvey’s I Inside The Old Year Dying is new at number five.

Over in the singles charts, English rappers Dave and Central Cee have held on to the top spot with Sprinter, whilst American singer Olivia Rodrigo has not budged from the number two spot with Vampire.

Cruel Summer by Swift has also climbed from sixth to third place, followed by Who Told You by rappers J Hus and Drake at number four and (It Goes Like) Nanana by South Korean DJ Peggy Gou at number five.