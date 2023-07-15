First look at BBC’s reboot of Survivor airs during Wimbledon women’s final

The BBC gave viewers a sneak peek of its much-anticipated reboot of Survivor during the women’s Wimbledon final.

Comedian and host Joel Dommett is filming the new series, which will air on BBC One this autumn, in the Dominican Republic.

The first trailer aired during a break on centre court on Saturday, when Marketa Vondrousova become the first unseeded player to win the ladies’ singles title after beating sixth seed Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4.

🏝 Did you spot the first look teaser for Survivor UK during the #WimbledonFinal? Watch it now ▶️ https://t.co/xwjL1lLWRD pic.twitter.com/ujvXA6tkv6 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) July 15, 2023

Dommett, who also fronts The Masked Singer, said during the trailer: “Welcome to a remote corner of the world, where 18 people will take part in the toughest, most challenging reality show on television.

“They’ve come to fight it out in a strategic game that will push them physically, mentally and emotionally. Who will outwit, outplay and outlast all the others to become the sole survivor?

“The tension and excitement is building here like the Wimbledon final. This is Survivor.”

The teaser showed clips of contestants building rafts in the ocean before paddling back to the shore, coasting down a black water slide and tackling each other in mud, and pushing wood to a football goal in races to become the “soul survivor”.

Survivor has been produced in countries across the world and last appeared on UK screens in 2001 and 2002, when it aired on ITV for two seasons.

Joel Dommett is filming the new series of Survivor (PA)

The new series will see players marooned in a remote location in order to be crowned the ultimate survivor, the BBC has said.

The contestants will be deprived of everyday basic comforts and will form their own tribal societies, competing head-to-head in a range of physical and psychological challenges for reward or immunity.

Those who win immunity are safe from being voted out of the game at the Tribal Council, where each tribe must choose one of their own until the sole survivor emerges to win a £100,000 cash prize.

The reality competition, which first aired in Sweden in 1997, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

The BBC said 50 versions of the programme have been commissioned around the world to date and the US adaptation is airing its 43rd series.