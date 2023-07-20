Dolph Lundgren, 65, marries personal trainer Emma Krokdal, 27

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dolph Lundgren, 65, marries personal trainer Emma Krokdal, 27

By Press Association
Action star Dolph Lundgren has tied the knot with personal trainer Emma Krokdal (PA)
Action star Dolph Lundgren, 65, has tied the knot with personal trainer Emma Krokdal, 27.

The Rocky IV actor, best known for his role as the Soviet boxer Ivan Drago, married his fiancee at their villa on the Greek island of Mykonos.

He told US magazine People: “We chose to celebrate our love by getting married at our villa in Mykonos with family and a few close friends.

“With both Covid and a long road of challenging medical treatments, we’ve had to push our marriage plans many times.

“We felt it was finally the right time to celebrate love, life and happiness— in the land of the Gods.”

Swedish star Lundgren popped the question to Krokdal in June 2020.

Earlier this year, the actor, who has also starred in The Expendables, Creed II and Masters Of The Universe, said he has been privately battling cancer for eight years.

During an appearance on In Depth With Graham Bensinger, he said doctors in Los Angeles found a tumour in his kidney in 2015.

Five years later more tumours were discovered, including one in his liver.

After seeking a second opinion, Lundgren found a doctor who was able to treat his kidney cancer by targeting a mutation he had that is common in lung cancer.