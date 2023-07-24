George R R Martin forecasts Hollywood strike to be ‘long and bitter’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

George R R Martin forecasts Hollywood strike to be ‘long and bitter’

By Press Association
George R R Martin said that he has been through several WGA strikes since he joined in 1986 (Liam McBurney/PA)
George R R Martin said that he has been through several WGA strikes since he joined in 1986 (Liam McBurney/PA)

Game Of Thrones writer George R R Martin has weighed in on the US writers and actors strike which has caused an industry-wide shutdown.

The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra) announced a strike on July 13 after it failed to reach an agreement on a number of issues, including pay and the use of artificial intelligence (AI), with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the major film studios, TV networks and streaming giants.

Hollywood stars were among the 160,000 actors on strike, joining the 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), who walked out on May 2.

Hollywood Strikes
US comedian Marc Maron walks on a Sag-Aftra picket line outside Netflix studios (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

American novelist Martin said he has a “bad feeling” the WGA strike will be “long and bitter”.

In his latest blog post, the 74-year-old wrote: “They (AMPTP) gave the actors no choice but to walk.

“As for the writers… well, the studios are not even talking to us. All negotiations between AMPTP and the WGA shut down back in May when the strike started. It is hard to reach any agreement when the other side won’t even come to the table.

“I joined the WGA in 1986 and have been through several strikes with them. We made gains in all of them, but some issues are more important than others… and this year’s strike is the most important of my lifetime.

“…No one can be certain where we go from here, but I have a bad feeling that this strike will be long and bitter. It may get as bad as the infamous 1985 strike, though I hope not.”

George R R Martin
George R R Martin said he has been on several pickets in New Mexico (Liam McBurney/PA)

The writer, who said he had been on several pickets in New Mexico supporting the strikes, revealed his “overall deal” with HBO was suspended on June 1.

He also gave an update on the second series of House Of The Dragon (HOTD) series, which will see the return of Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Paddy Considine in their starring roles.

Martin wrote: “One of the few shows still shooting is House Of The Dragon…I am told the second season is half done. All of the scripts had been finished months before the WGA strike began.

“No writing has been done since, to the best of my knowledge. HOTD is shot mostly in London (and a little bit in Wales, Spain, and various other locations), which is why filming has continued.

“The actors are members of the British union, Equity, not Sag-Aftra and though Equity strongly supports their American cousins… British law forbids them from staging a sympathy strike. If they walk, they have no protection against being fired for breach of contract, or even sued.”

Martin said he considers himself “one of the lucky ones” as he continues to work on projects such as the stage adaption of The Iron Throne which he has been working on for the “past few years”.

“The scripts for that one are coming along well, and it’s got me very excited. Sag-Aftra covers television and film, but not the stage, so the strike has no impact there. Maybe we will even be able to bring the show to the West End by… well, no, better not say, do not want to jinx the project,” he said.

He ended the blog post with the hope the strikes get settled quickly “before we all lose our houses”.