Deborah James’s daughter launches anniversary clothing line for Bowelbabe Fund

By Press Association
Dame Deborah James (Sebastien Bowen/BBC/PA)
Dame Deborah James (Sebastien Bowen/BBC/PA)

The daughter of Dame Deborah James has helped create a one-year anniversary collection of her late mother’s In The Style clothing line to continue raising funds for cancer research.

Dame Deborah raised more than £1.7 million for her Bowelbabe Fund when she launched her fashion collection last year, which featured T-shirts with the words Rebellious Hope across the chest.

In memory of her late mother, Eloise James has collaborated with In The Style to create an anniversary clothing line using Dame Deborah’s favourite prints and colours.

 

In a video shared on Instagram, she said: “I am so excited to be working with In The Style to help create the one-year anniversary collection of my mum’s line.

“I know she loved making this collection and so did I. She got all of her favourite patterns and designs so we took them out and put them into this new collection so I really hope you enjoy it.

“100% of the profits are going to the Bowelbabe Fund and we’re keeping everybody in mind while doing this, this collection is for everybody.”

You, Me And The Big C podcast host Dame Deborah, known as Bowelbabe online, died in June 2022 at the age of 40 after suffering from bowel cancer.

She set up the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK which has raised more than £10 million.

Deborah James
Dame Deborah James (Sebastien Bowen/BBC/PA)

On Instagram, In The Style said: “Just over a year ago, we launched a very special collection with our hero, Dame Deborah James.

“Captivated by her rebellious hope and inspiring journey, together we created a range to raise awareness of her life-changing Bowelbabe fund.

“This was something that Deborah felt really passionate about and she really put her all into creating this range with the team.

“She had an immense love for fashion and the way you can use clothes to ‘make you feel better & get you through the day’, which is something we wanted to champion throughout her collections.”

The online fashion house ​said despite raising almost £2 million through her collection, “in true Deb style, we’re not done yet”.

“We promised Deborah that we would work closely with her family to continue to spread her message of hope and positivity and help keep her legacy going,” it said.

“With this in mind, we are thrilled to announce that we’ve collaborated with her daughter Eloise James over the past few months to bring you a new collection!

“This stunning range includes a variety of dresses, skirts, tops and more in sizes six to 28, and Eloise and the team have included many prints and colours that were Deborah’s favourites.

“We hope you love the collection as much as we do and continue to support Deborah’s charitable legacy with these beautiful pieces.”