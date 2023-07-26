Sir Mick Jagger at 80: His career highlights in pictures

Sir Mick Jagger, the hip-gyrating, ever-energetic frontman of The Rolling Stones, has turned 80.

Fans around the globe will be thankful the charismatic musician, who celebrates the milestone birthday on Wednesday, did not graduate from the London School of Economics and instead chose to pursue his music dreams.

The Rolling Stones, formed in the early 1960s, saw Sir Mick ask his friend Keith Richards to join his blues band and they became regular faces at a jazz club in Ealing Broadway, which was also frequented by guitarist Brian Jones and drummer Charlie Watts.

By May 1964, the Stones’ eponymous debut album had knocked the Beatles off the top of the charts, and the hits kept coming.

The Rolling Stones topped the singles chart for the first time with It’s All Over Now in July 1964, the start of a consecutive run of five number ones which included what has become one of their signature tunes – (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.

Sir Mick was knighted in 2002, and in 2016, in his 70s, he became a father again as he and ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick welcomed a baby boy.

The singer, who is a great-grandfather, has eight children in total – Karis, Jade, Elizabeth, James, Georgia, Gabriel and Lucas – from previous relationships – and then the youngest, Deveraux.

Last year the Stones – Sir Mick and guitarists Richards and Ronnie Wood – travelled through Europe for their 60th anniversary tour.

The Sixty tour featured stops in cities including Madrid, Milan and Paris, and also saw them perform at BST Hyde Park in London.

They were joined on tour by Steve Jordan on drums, following the death of the band’s long-time drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021.

Here is a gallery of Sir Mick’s career highlights:

Mick Jagger at the British Summer Time festival in London’s Hyde Park last summer (PA)

Sir Mick with Florence Welsh, of Florence and The Machine, singing a duet of Wild Horses as part of the Stones’ No Filter Tour in London in 2018 (handout/PA)

Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Sir Mick performing at the O2 Arena in London in 2012, as part of their 50th anniversary series of concerts (Yui Mok/PA)

The band arrive at the Rolling Stones: 50 years photographic exhibition at Somerset House, London, in July 2012 (Ian West/PA)

Sir Mick attends a screening of Stones In Exile – the story of the making of the band’s 1972 album Exile On Main Street – at the Cannes Film Festival in 2010 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Sir Mick and Jerry Hall, who have four children together, arrive at the Evening Standard Drama Awards at the Savoy Hotel, central London, in 2000 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Sir Mick and Ronnie Wood in harmony on stage at the Apollo Theatre in Glasgow in 1976 (PA)

Sir Mick delights the crowds during a concert at Knebworth, Hertfordshire, in 1976 (PA)

Sir Mick with his then partner, actress Marianne Faithfull, outside court in London in 1969 (PA)